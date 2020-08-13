Live now
Aug 13, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000; UK cuts official death toll by over 5,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 23.2 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 70 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 143rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 23,29,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 46,091 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 70 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.05 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.44 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus impact | Pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts: UN chief Antonio Guterres
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on August 12 that the COVID-19 pandemic not only threatens gains in fighting global poverty and building peace but risks exacerbating existing conflicts and generating new ones.
The UN chief told a Security Council meeting on the challenge of sustaining peace during the pandemic that his March 23 call for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus led a number of warring parties to take steps to de-escalate and stop fighting.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | United Kingdom slashes official COVID-19 death toll by more than 5,000
The British government has changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country's official death toll by more than 5,000.
The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. That is still Europe's highest death toll.
The government announced last month that it was reviewing the way death statistics were compiled, after academics pointed out that in England the tally included anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, with no cut-off point between positive test and death. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala cops using call records of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Phone call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients are being used by the police in Kerala as part of adopting innovative and scientific methods for effective contact tracing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
The chief minister assured that the details would not be used for any other purpose and there would be no intrusion into the privacy of the patients.
Read more here
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | AYUSH minister Shripad Naik tests positive for COVID-19
Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik said in a tweet that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Naik added that his vitals are within normal limits and he is going into home isolation because he is asymptomatic.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports highest daily spike in infection with 4,593 cases
Assam recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infection yesterday with 4,593 new cases, taking the total cases to 68,999. As many as six COVID-19 patients died during the day, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The Health Department conducted a record of 1.4 lakh tests during the 24-hour period, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 15.7 lakh, news agency PTI has reported.
Out of the 68,999 positive cases in the state, 161 have died, 21,626 are active cases, 47,209 have recovered and three migrated out of the state, the Minister said.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 2,997 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pune district
Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1.15 lakh, a health official said yesterday.
The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally tops 20,000
Jharkhand reported 679 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the state's tally beyond the 20,000-mark, as per an official bulletin. Eight persons also died during the day, taking the state's toll to 202, it said.
There are 7,858 active cases in the state at present while the total number of cases is 20,257, it added. So far, 12,197 people have recovered from COVID-19. The state's recovery rate is 60.21 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in New Zealand LIVE updates | New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster, reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases
Officials in New Zealand are scrambling to trace the source of a novel coronavirus outbreak, reporting 13 new cases today, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country's biggest city and be tested.
The discovery of four infected family members in Auckland two days ago shocked a country that had not recorded a case of COVID-19 for more than three months, raising some criticism of the government's handling of the crisis, Reuters reported.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000-mark with record 1,876 new cases
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000-mark yesterday with the highest single-day spike of 1,876 new cases. The death toll rose to 305 as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 50,672, the official said.
The state registered the recovery of 1,673 patients during the day taking the total number of cured persons to 36,479. Odisha now has 13,835 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 23,29,638. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 16,39,599 patients have recovered, 46,091 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,43,948. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.