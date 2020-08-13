Coronavirus wrap August 13 | Ram Temple trust head tests positive; study finds 6% of England infected by COVID-19

India has recorded more than 23.9 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 47,033 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's latest update. Of these, more than 6.53 lakh are active cases while nearly 17 lakh have recovered.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, more than 2.05 crore infections and over 7.44 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> India reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 66,999 new cases and 942 deaths. The recovery rate rose to 70.77 percent while the fatality rate declined to 1.96 percent, the Union health ministry said.

>> A major antibody test study found 6 percent of England infected by COVID-19.

>> Chief of the Ram temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for COVID-19. He had shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

>> A tuberculosis vaccination has been linked with significantly improved COVID-19 outcomes, a study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel stated.

>> Drug firm Zydus Cadila launched COVID-19 drug Remdesivir in India.