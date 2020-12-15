MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Coronavirus India | Doctors on COVID-19 duty must be granted breaks: SC tells Centre

These doctors have been on constant duty for the past seven to eight months, and the continuous work might be affecting their mental health, the SC observed.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 04:31 PM IST
Doctors on COVID-19 duty must be given break after continuous service, says SC

Doctors on COVID-19 duty must be given break after continuous service, says SC

The Supreme Court of India observed on December 15 that doctors on COVID-19 duty must be given a break after continuous service. The apex court said: “Doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty are working continuously and they must be given a break after continuous service.”

These doctors have been on constant duty for the past seven to eight months, and the continuous work might be affecting their mental health, the SC observed.

The SC Bench said: “For the last seven-eight months, doctors have not been given any break and are continuously working. You take instruction and think over giving them some break. It must be very painful and might be affecting their mental health.”

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah was hearing a suo motu case on COVID-19 crisis management and improper handling of corpses in hospitals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been asked to consider the suggestions given by the SC concerning a break for doctors. Mehta has assured that the government would deliberate on the suggestion of granting a break to health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

At the same hearing, the SC Bench also expressed shock that the Gujarat government levied fines totalling Rs 90 crore for not wearing face masks yet could not enforce guidelines on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour strictly.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Supreme Court
first published: Dec 15, 2020 04:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.