Coronavirus India | Doctors on COVID-19 duty must be granted breaks: SC tells Centre

Doctors on COVID-19 duty must be given break after continuous service, says SC

The Supreme Court of India observed on December 15 that doctors on COVID-19 duty must be given a break after continuous service. The apex court said: “Doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty are working continuously and they must be given a break after continuous service.”

These doctors have been on constant duty for the past seven to eight months, and the continuous work might be affecting their mental health, the SC observed.

The SC Bench said: “For the last seven-eight months, doctors have not been given any break and are continuously working. You take instruction and think over giving them some break. It must be very painful and might be affecting their mental health.”

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah was hearing a suo motu case on COVID-19 crisis management and improper handling of corpses in hospitals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been asked to consider the suggestions given by the SC concerning a break for doctors. Mehta has assured that the government would deliberate on the suggestion of granting a break to health workers engaged in COVID-19 duty.

At the same hearing, the SC Bench also expressed shock that the Gujarat government levied fines totalling Rs 90 crore for not wearing face masks yet could not enforce guidelines on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour strictly.

With agency inputs