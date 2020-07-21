App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus in India | COVID-19 widespread but 18 crore Indians may already have immunity says Thyrocare's antibody tests

Data from private laboratories suggests that nearly 15 percent of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

COVID-19 infections in the country could be more widespread than previously thought, but is not lethal as feared, data from private laboratories conducting antibody tests show.

Many people may have recovered from COVID-19 without showing major symptoms at least in self-selected samples.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Data shared by Arokiaswamy Velumani, founder and Managing Director of laboratory chain Thyrocare, on Twitter, shows that nearly 15 percent of those tested had antibodies against SARS-Cov2, which causes COVID-19.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the findings.

This comes a month after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed use of antibody tests by companies and private labs.

An antibody test is used as a disease surveillance tool for authorities to get an idea of the extent of the virus’ spread in a geographical area. It is not meant to check whether a person was infected.

Also read: What is a COVID-19 antibody test and how to get it done? All your questions answered

In an earlier tweet on July 17, Velumani had said that at current rate, 18 crore people would have already been silently immunised in India.

Thyrocare has reportedly tested over 60,000 samples across more than 600 pin codes in India so far.

Globally, there have been over 1.46 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.06 lakh people have died so far.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11.5 lakh, including a death toll at 28,084.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 11:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.