Jul 21, 2020 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With record 1,093 COVID-19 cases in one day, Assam’s tally crosses 25,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 11.1 lakh. India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 62.6 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 119th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 11,18,043 cases, which includes more than 27,497 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62.6 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.46 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.06 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Pune district logs highest one-day spike of 2,601 COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra’s Pune district reported 2,601 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 yesterday, a health department official said.
He said the death toll rose to 1,387 with 44 more patients succumbing to the infection. (Input from PTI)
West Bengal recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases in a single day, pushing the tally in the state to 44,769, the health department said yesterday.
West Bengal recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases in a single day, pushing the tally in the state to 44,769, the health department said yesterday.
At least 35 people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,147, it said.
However, 1,535 people have been discharged from hospitals since evening of July 19, taking the total number of recovered people so far to 26,418. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 59.01 percent, the bulletin said. (Input from PTI)
The death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil has surpassed the 80,000-mark, the country's health ministry has said.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | With record 1,093 new COVID-19 cases, Assam’s tally crosses 25,000
Assam breached the 25,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 1,093 new cases reported yesterday, while one more person died due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
As many as 17,095 persons have so far recovered and discharged. About 7,936 active COVID-19 patients are being treated at present. (Input from ANI)
Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 11,18,043. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 7,00,086 patients have recovered, 27,497 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 3,90,459. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.46 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.06 lakh.
With over 37.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 119th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.