you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 22: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi record highest number of cases

With 5,218 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,178) and Delhi (2,156).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 19,984, which includes 640 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 15,474 are active cases while 3,869 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 



The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed as a preventive measure, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said on April 20. The Delhi-Ghaziabad border was also sealed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 20 asked the Centre to arrange for special trains to help migrant workers return to their hometowns.

Screen Shot 2020-04-22 at 8.06.32 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands16110
2Andhra Pradesh7579622
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam35191
5Bihar126422
6Chandigarh27140
7Chhattisgarh36260
8Delhi215661147
9Goa770
10Gujarat217813990
11Haryana2541273
12Himachal Pradesh39161
13Jammu and Kashmir380815
14Jharkhand#4503
15Karnataka41812917
16Kerala4273073
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh155214876
19Maharashtra5218722251
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha79241
24Puducherry730
25Punjab2453916
26Rajasthan165923025
27Tamil Nadu159663518
28Telengana92819423
29Tripura210
30Uttarakhand46190
31Uttar Pradesh129414020
32West Bengal4237315
Total number of confirmed cases in India19984*3870640
#One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.5 million confirmed cases and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 08:19 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

