Coronavirus state-wise tally April 22: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi record highest number of cases

With 5,218 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,178) and Delhi (2,156).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 19,984, which includes 640 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 15,474 are active cases while 3,869 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
With 5,218 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,178) and Delhi (2,156).
The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed as a preventive measure, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said on April 20. The Delhi-Ghaziabad border was also sealed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 20 asked the Centre to arrange for special trains to help migrant workers return to their hometowns.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|757
|96
|22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|126
|42
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|26
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2156
|611
|47
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2178
|139
|90
|11
|Haryana
|254
|127
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|380
|81
|5
|14
|Jharkhand#
|45
|0
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|418
|129
|17
|16
|Kerala
|427
|307
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1552
|148
|76
|19
|Maharashtra
|5218
|722
|251
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|79
|24
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|245
|39
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1659
|230
|25
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1596
|635
|18
|28
|Telengana
|928
|194
|23
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|46
|19
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1294
|140
|20
|32
|West Bengal
|423
|73
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|19984*
|3870
|640
|#One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 2.5 million confirmed cases and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!