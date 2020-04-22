Coronavirus state-wise tally April 22: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi record highest number of cases

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 19,984, which includes 640 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 15,474 are active cases while 3,869 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 22 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 5,218 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,178) and Delhi (2,156).

The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed as a preventive measure, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said on April 20. The Delhi-Ghaziabad border was also sealed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 20 asked the Centre to arrange for special trains to help migrant workers return to their hometowns.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 757 96 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 126 42 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 8 Delhi 2156 611 47 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2178 139 90 11 Haryana 254 127 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 380 81 5 14 Jharkhand# 45 0 3 15 Karnataka 418 129 17 16 Kerala 427 307 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1552 148 76 19 Maharashtra 5218 722 251 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 79 24 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 245 39 16 26 Rajasthan 1659 230 25 27 Tamil Nadu 1596 635 18 28 Telengana 928 194 23 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 46 19 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1294 140 20 32 West Bengal 423 73 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 19984* 3870 640 #One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, over 2.5 million confirmed cases and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.