'Conspiracy to malign Indian tea': PM Modi slams foreign celebs, opposition during Assam visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Assam has slammed the opposition and foreign celebrities for "maligning" India's image and said a "conspiracy" is being hatched to target Indian tea.

Addressing a rally with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Sonitpur, Modi said those who were out to malign India's image also wanted to "systematically" attack Indian tea. Assam, which is due to hold assembly elections in April or May, is among the largest tea-producing regions of India.

"People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian tea. You must have heard in news that these conspirators are vowing to malign the image of Indian tea in a systematic manner across the world," Modi said.

He was referring to a so-called toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate campaigner Great Thunberg, which allegedly talked about disrupting "yoga and tea image" of India. The tweet sharing the toolkit was deleted by Thunberg, who late posted an "updated" toolkit.

Thunberg, American pop star Rihanna and other foreign celebrities have in recent days extended support to protesting farmers.

The Prime Minister also panned the opposition, saying it would be answerable to the people of Assam for backing the "conspirators".

"Some documents that have come up reveal that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's image associated with tea. Will you accept this attack? You will accept the people involved in this attack? Will you accept those praising these attackers?" Modi questioned.

Modi also talked about the alleged lack of development in Assam before 2016, when the BJP was voted to power for the first time in the state.

"Till 2016, Assam had only six medical colleges. In the last five years, we have begun work on the construction of six more medical colleges," Modi said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of two more medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo. The colleges, to be built at a combined cost of Rs 1,100 crore, will have 500-bed capacities and 100 MBBS seats each.

Modi also promised to set up a medical and a technical institute where the medium of instruction would be the "local language" if the BJP was voted back. The state is expected to go to the polls in April or May this year.