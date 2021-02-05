Farmer Protests: Delhi Police seeks IP address from Google to track 'Toolkit' authors

File image: Farmers' protest

After clarifying that the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police, doesn't name any person in particular, the police has now asked for 'registration details' & 'activity log' of the account through which the 'Toolkit' document was uploaded.

Two e-mail IDs, one Instagram account & one URL was mentioned in the toolkit whose details have been asked from the respective platforms, said the police.

The 'Toolkit' document was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg while expressing her solidarity with the protesting Indian farmers. However, later on, she had deleted her tweet with that document and tweeted again saying, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats, or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest".

Following this one tweet, there were reports that the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Greta. Dismissing these reports, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan in a press conference on 4 February said they had registered a case against creators of 'Toolkit' and no one had been named in the FIR.

Now according to police sources, an inquiry is being done to identify the authors of the 'Toolkit' which was shared on Google Docs.

"Delhi Police is going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on the social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc," Delhi Police sources said, as reported by ANI.

'Toolkit account was run by Khalistanis'

Ranjan said protests by farmers have been going on for days and the Delhi Police has been closely monitoring several social media accounts. 300 accounts spreading 'dissatisfaction and disharmony towards' the Government of India have been identified.

"'Toolkit' account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident," Ranjan said.

A document has been recovered about the planned execution, Ranjan further elaborated. According to him, this is a 'copycat execution', and cases have been registered against the authors of that account. The case has been handed to the cyber cell who are conducting their investigation, said Ranjan.