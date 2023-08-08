Coca-Cola India appoints Irene Tan as Vice President, Human Resources, India & Southwest Asia

Coca-Cola India announced the appointment of Irene Tan as the Vice President, Human Resources for India & Southwest Asia (INSWA). In her new role, Irene will be accelerating INSWA's growth by recruiting future-ready talent, performance enablement and employee development for the company in India and Southwest Asia.

Irene joined the company in 2012 in Singapore as a talent sourcing consultant for the Asia Pacific Group. She became the lead talent acquisition partner for Greater China & Korea and moved to Shanghai. In this capacity, she initiated campus recruitments for management trainees, a signature program for China, advancing both gender and generational diversity for the business.

As Executive Recruiting Director in Singapore in 2015, she worked on multiple executive search mandates across the Asia Pacific including Bottling Investment Group (BIG).

In 2020, she was appointed as the Talent & Development (T&D) Director for Asia Pacific and was part of the global T&D Leadership team, responsible for advancing the talent agenda and developing a diversity succession pipeline. She brought to life, the Learning and Enterprise Capability initiatives in the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanket Ray  President, India and Southwest Asia, said " With Irene's deep understanding of the company as well as talent management expertise across markets, we are confident that she will steer the Human Resources function for continued success and further strengthen our position as an employer of choice." Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Irene was associated with Spencer Stuart, an international executive search firm. She holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree from the National University of Singapore.

About Coca-Cola India: Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India it's beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca Sports, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

