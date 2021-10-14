MARKET NEWS

CBSE announces tentative dates for Class 10, 12 term exams; datesheet to be released on October 18

Term 1 exams have been scheduled in November-December 2021, whereas, the Term 2 exams would be conducted in March-April 2022, the CBSE said, adding that all examinations would be conducted in offline mode.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 14 released the tentative dates for term examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. The datesheet would be released on October 18.

Term-I examination will be conducted in the month of November-December 2021, the board said in a circular, adding that "this will be an objective type examination and the duration of this examination would be 90 minutes".

Term-2 examination will be conducted in the month of March-April 2022, the CBSE said. "This will be a subjective/objective type of examination as per the condition of COVID-19 in the country," it added.

All examinations would be conducted in offline mode, the board further clarified.

The exams for minor subjects would be scheduled first, followed by the exam for major subjects, the CBSE said. "Date sheet of the examinations will be released on October 18," it noted.

Also Read | Experts term CBSE's class 12 evaluation formula 'time-bound' but 'far from fair'

Unlike the previous academic years, the CBSE has decided to conduct two term exams instead of a single board exam. The syllabus has been equally divided for the two exams, and the marks scored in both will carry an equal weightage in the final marksheet.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session,” CBSE had said in July.

Notably, CBSE offers a total of 114 subjects for Class 12 and 75 subjects for Class 10 -- way more than the select-number of subjects in which a student is enrolled to appear in the exams.

If exams of all subjects are conducted -- as scheduled in the pre-pandemic period -- a duration of 40-45 days is required to complete the examination.

"Therefore, to avoid learning loss to students, CBSE has decided that subjects offered by CBSE will be divided into two parts - i.e. minor subjects and major subjects. As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence, exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier," the circular said.

Regarding minor subjects, CBSE said it "will make group of schools offering these subjects and thus more than one paper would be conducted by CBSE in the schools on a day".
Tags: #CBSE #Covid-19 #exams
first published: Oct 14, 2021 07:19 pm

