Cabinet's Appointment Committee rejigs bureaucrats, Pankaj Jain gets Petroleum Ministry; Check details here

The government on December 27 appointed current Additional Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry -- Pankaj Jain -- as the new Secretary for Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Apart from this, the government also shuffled the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Secretary -- Leena Nandan to Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) as Secretary.

Ministry of Culture's Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has been made Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Secretary.

Department of Expenditure's Special Secretary Rajeev Ranjan has been reshuffled as Secretary of National Commission for Backward Classes. While Ministry of Food Processing Industries' Special Secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs' Officer on Special Duty. He will take over as Secretary of, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs upon the superannuation of Durga Shanker Mishra.

Among others, the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as Secretary for Ministry of Steel from his previous role as Secretary in Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances' Special Secretary V Srinivas has been made Secretary for Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare following Sanjay Kumar Singh's transfer.

The ACC appointed 1987 batch IAS officer Vini Mahajan as Secretary for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. While current Ministry of Jal Shakti's Additional Secretary Bharat Lal has been appointed as Secretary to the Lokpal.