Appointments Committee of Cabinet appoints Subashree Anantkrishnan as CBDT

Anantkrishnan, a 1987 batch Indian Revenue Service officer is the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT), Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
Subashree Anantkrishnan (Image: PIB)

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Subashree Anantkrishnan, IRS, as a member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on December 27.

Anantkrishnan, a 1987 batch Indian Revenue Service officer is the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT), Mumbai. Prior to that, she was appointed as PCCIT of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry in July this year.

She has worked in various capacities and in various offices of the Income Tax Department at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department a week ago informed that CBDT has issued refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from April 1 to December 13.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 13th December, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 46,438crore have been issued in 1,25,34,644 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 90,340 crore have been issued in 2,02,705 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted, on December 15.

This includes 90.95 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22, amounting to Rs 18,848.60 crore, it said.

The CBDT was also asked by the apex auditor Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to put in place a foolproof IT system and internal control mechanism, after significant errors and irregularities in Corporation Tax assessments.

CAG tabled a report in the Parliament where it audited 356 high-value cases pertaining to Corporation Tax with tax effect of Rs 12,476.53 crore. Out of 356 high-value cases, CAG illustrated 38 instances of significant errors/irregularities in Corporation Tax assessments involving tax effect of Rs 3,976.56 crore.
