Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP IT Cell chief tweets scenes from Netflix series 'Sacred Games' to mock Congress

A case has also been filed in the Delhi High Court over the ‘derogatory’ scenes in the series

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the row over Netflix TV series Sacred Games, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has also chipped in with his bit. On Wednesday, Malviya posted a clip on Twitter from the recently premiered series based on the eponymous book by Vikram Chandra that seems to have ruffled some more feathers.

The clip shows one of the lead characters of the series, Ganesh Eknath Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaking about the situation after the death of Indira Gandhi and how her son Rajiv Gandhi went on to become the next prime minister and eventually gets embroiled in the Bofors scandal.

Also Read: The rise of OTT players - Streaming platforms and the threat to the box office 

On Tuesday, a member of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee had registered a complaint with Kolkata Police against the producers of the show, Netflix and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for “insulting” Rajiv Gandhi. 

Following the complaint, Malviya had posted a clip containing dialogues which apparently had irked the Congress member.

Malviya, with the clip in the tweet, said, “This is what seems to have irked the Congress, their own record on freedom of expression notwithstanding!”

A case has also been filed in the Delhi High Court over the ‘derogatory’ scenes in the series. The petitioner in the case alleged that the show has scenes where derogatory language has been used against Rajiv Gandhi and demanded that they are deleted.

The petition also alleged that the show “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots”.

The court is set to hear the case today (Thursday).

Sacred Games is Neflix’s first Indian TV series and has garnered largely positive reviews from critics. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Besides Siddiqui, it stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 11:53 am

