BJP IT Cell chief tweets scenes from Netflix series 'Sacred Games' to mock Congress

Amid the row over Netflix TV series Sacred Games, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has also chipped in with his bit. On Wednesday, Malviya posted a clip on Twitter from the recently premiered series based on the eponymous book by Vikram Chandra that seems to have ruffled some more feathers.

The clip shows one of the lead characters of the series, Ganesh Eknath Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaking about the situation after the death of Indira Gandhi and how her son Rajiv Gandhi went on to become the next prime minister and eventually gets embroiled in the Bofors scandal.

Also Read: The rise of OTT players - Streaming platforms and the threat to the box office

On Tuesday, a member of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee had registered a complaint with Kolkata Police against the producers of the show, Netflix and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for “insulting” Rajiv Gandhi.



Congress remains steadfast in its commitment to muzzling freedom of expression... pic.twitter.com/EnpTNFzZ3M — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 10, 2018



Following the complaint, Malviya had posted a clip containing dialogues which apparently had irked the Congress member.

This is what seems to have irked the Congress, their own record on freedom of expression notwithstanding! #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/XHbohm9PC5— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 10, 2018

Malviya, with the clip in the tweet, said, “This is what seems to have irked the Congress, their own record on freedom of expression notwithstanding!”

A case has also been filed in the Delhi High Court over the ‘derogatory’ scenes in the series. The petitioner in the case alleged that the show has scenes where derogatory language has been used against Rajiv Gandhi and demanded that they are deleted.

The petition also alleged that the show “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots”.

The court is set to hear the case today (Thursday).