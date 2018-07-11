App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea in High Court against Netflix show 'Sacred Games' for allegedly defaming Rajiv Gandhi

The plea, which alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the show defamed the late Congress leader, was mentioned earlier in the day before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed today.

A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking removal of certain scenes from the Netflix series 'Sacred Games', claiming that its content was derogatory to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The plea, which alleged that certain scenes and dialogues in the show defamed the late Congress leader, was mentioned earlier in the day before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which allowed it to be listed today.

When the matter came up for hearing in the afternoon, the acting chief justice recused from hearing it without giving any reason.

The plea will now be heard by a different bench tomorrow.
