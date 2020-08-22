172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bengalurus-kempegowda-international-airport-gets-virtual-information-desk-5741951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport gets virtual information desk

To activate these desks, passengers will only need to stand in front of the desk which will activate the sensors and begin the session

Moneycontrol News

The information desk at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to go contactless. The virtual informational desk will allow passengers to communicate with airport staff in real-time remotely over a touch-free video, Deccan Herald reported.

These desks will be made available in four locations at the terminal. To activate these desks, passengers will only need to stand in front of the desk which will activate the sensors and begin the session. It is currently available in three languages, English, Hindi, and Kannada.

According to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), this facility will allow passengers to have a touch-free, safe method to seek assistance and information without face-to-face interaction, the report said.

Close

Passengers can seek information regarding the KIA, facilities, flights, food and beverage, and transport round the clock.

related news

“Terminal personnel at the airport have been trained to manage passenger queries in all three languages through the virtual platform. BIAL and airline staff will also be available at the terminal to provide information and assistance to passengers, as required," BIAL said.

Contactless journey from parking to boarding has been rolled out at KIA in May 2020 by BIAL. Some of the key areas of the process include DigiYatra (biometric-based self-boarding), self bag-drop, contactless check-in, retail, and F&B, as well as touch-free hand sanitizers.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #airports #Bengaluru #Covid-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.