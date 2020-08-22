Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport gets virtual information desk

The information desk at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to go contactless. The virtual informational desk will allow passengers to communicate with airport staff in real-time remotely over a touch-free video, Deccan Herald reported.

These desks will be made available in four locations at the terminal. To activate these desks, passengers will only need to stand in front of the desk which will activate the sensors and begin the session. It is currently available in three languages, English, Hindi, and Kannada.

According to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), this facility will allow passengers to have a touch-free, safe method to seek assistance and information without face-to-face interaction, the report said.

Passengers can seek information regarding the KIA, facilities, flights, food and beverage, and transport round the clock.

“Terminal personnel at the airport have been trained to manage passenger queries in all three languages through the virtual platform. BIAL and airline staff will also be available at the terminal to provide information and assistance to passengers, as required," BIAL said.

Contactless journey from parking to boarding has been rolled out at KIA in May 2020 by BIAL. Some of the key areas of the process include DigiYatra (biometric-based self-boarding), self bag-drop, contactless check-in, retail, and F&B, as well as touch-free hand sanitizers.