Bank holidays in September 2023: Complete list of Bank Holidays next month

Banks in some states will be closed on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in the month of September.

Bank holidays in September 2023: Banks will be closed for 16 days in the month of September for national, regional holidays. Banks in some states will be shut for Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in September.

If you are planning to visit a bank branch during this month, make sure to ask for the bank's holiday schedule to avoid any hassle. Net-banking services and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all days.

Regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments; they are not mentioned on RBI's official website.

Here is the list of all state-wise bank holidays in September:

September 3, 2023: Sunday

September 6, 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

September 7, 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami.

September 9, 2023: Second Saturday.

September 10, 2023: Second Sunday.

September 17, 2023: Sunday.

September 18, 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

September 19, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi.

September 20, 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha).

September 22, 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 23, 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday.

September 24, 2023: Sunday.

September 25, 2023: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva.

September 27, 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad).

September 28, 2023: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat)

RBI categorises holidays into three sections -- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of weekend leaves for the month of September

September 3: Sunday

September 9: Second Saturday

September 10: Second Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 23: Fourth Saturday

September 24: Sunday

Do note: September 30 is last date to exchange or deposit the withdrawn Rs 2,000 banknotes, according to the Reserve Bank of India even though the notes will continue to be valid as legal tender after that date.

RBI will then decide if it needs to extend the September 30 deadline after determining how many of these notes are returned to banks.