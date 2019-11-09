Ayodhya verdict: SC not infallible, we must reject 5-acre land, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he was not satisfied with the verdict pronounced by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9.

The apex court, earlier in the day, awarded the disputed land at Ayodhya to the Hindu party Ram Lalla Virajman, clearing the way for the construction of a Ram temple. It had also ordered that an alternate plot of land – five acres – must be awarded to the Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque.

Reacting to the ruling, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief sai, "I am not satisfied with the verdict. Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

"We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right, we don't need 5 acre land as donation. We should reject this five acre land offer, don't patronize us," Owaisi added while addressing a press conference.

Stating that the nation is going on a "path of 'Hindu Rashtra'", Owaisi said that every word of his will turn out to be true and that the verdict is a victory of "faith over facts".

"I am only scared that there are many Masjids (mosques) where the Sangh Parivar will claim rights," Owaisi said, according to CNN-News18.