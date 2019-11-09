Ayodhya Verdict: Supreme Court gives disputed land to Hindus, alternate land to Muslims, here are the details

CJI Gogoi said that the Muslim party could not establish their claims to exclusive possession of the inner courtyard.
The Supreme Court, on November 9, said that the disputed land at Ayodhya will be given to the Hindus party Bhagwan Ramlalla Virajman subject to certain conditions, while an alternate piece of land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque.
Invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court said that the disputed land will remain vested in a statutory receiver till a trust is formed.
The trust should be formed within three months and the management of the construction of the temple will be monitored by the trust.
The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who read out the judgment, allocated five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board and noted that "wrongs committed must be limited", while referring to demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
CJI Gogoi said that the Muslim party could not establish its claims to exclusive possession of the inner courtyard.