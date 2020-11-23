Another Maharashtra lockdown? This is what CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar say

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has hinted at another lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a spike in cases after the festive season.

"There was a huge crowd during the Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We will review the situation for the next 8-10 days and then a decision will be taken about the lockdown," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warned that the second wave of COVID-19 could hit the state "like a tsunami" if people fail to follow safety guidelines.

"The spiralling cases in Delhi is a cause of concern and there is night curfew in Ahmedabad. I don't want another lockdown, but you should also understand the gravity of the situation," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also read: Maharashtra weighs suspension of Delhi-Mumbai flights, trains amid rising COVID-19 cases in national capital

"We are standing at a dangerous turn. We have to decide whether we want to go for a lockdown or follow all the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols," he added.



There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days & then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/WpAcCzJExm

— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

"Now there are predictions that second wave may come. Government has made a lot of regulations to start schools, which includes different ways on how they should be sanitized," he further said.

The state government allowed schools to reopen from November 23 onwards for class 9 to 12. However, reopening of schools in Mumbai has been postponed until December 31 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Read: Don't overcrowd religious places, next wave could hit like a tsunami, cautions Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

With the addition of 5,753 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on November 22, the state's overall infection count increased to 17,80,208, the health department said. The death of 50 patients took the fatality count to 46,623, it said in a statement.

There are 81,512 active cases in the state at present. Of the 5,753 total cases reported on Sunday, 1,135 were detected in Mumbai alone, which took the city's case count to 2,75,714, while 19 deaths pushed the toll to 10,675.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak