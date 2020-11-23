Live now
Nov 23, 2020 07:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally zooms to 2.23 lakh with 1,748 new cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India near 91 lakh. There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 245th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 90,95,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,227 deaths. A total of 8,52,1617 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.85 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.69 percent. Globally, more than 5.85 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.86 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Chhattisgarh reports 1,748 new COVID-19 cases
Assam reports lowest daily surge in COVID-19 cases in nearly 6 months
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy tomorrow, a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress said. Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories on the day to review the coronavirus situation and discuss vaccine distribution strategy. The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal till yesterday is 8,025 and the total caseload is 4,56,361. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 will soon be past episode of 21st century: Vardhan
The rapidness at which coronavirus vaccines are being developed will have a significant effect on new technologies that will help in faster drug discoveries, lowering the cost and making it more affordable for the poor, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said yesterday. The process, which used to take 10 years to produce vaccines, is now done in almost 10 months, Vardhan said while addressing the Boston Center of Excellence (BoCE) for Health and Human Development through video conference. The health minister saluted the millions of frontline workers and elaborated India's strategy to contain the virus. (PTI)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said a locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two, raising hopes for a rapid roll-out in a country with the world’s second-highest number of infections. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and privately-held Bharat Biotech this month started third-stage trials of COVAXIN, in a process that would involve 26,000 volunteers. It is the most advanced Indian experimental vaccine.
Read more | India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Over 1,500 people who were found not wearing a face mask at public places were issued challans across the national capital yesterday, the police said. The Delhi Police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city. According to the police, 1,501 challans were issued to people for not wearing a face mask while 33 people were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms. A total of 5,43,953 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15, they said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 26 states and union territories have less than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh reports 1,748 new COVID-19 cases
Chhattisgarh yesterday reported 1,748 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,23,436, a health official told news agency PTI. With 19 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 2,732. The number of recoveries rose to 1,99,311 after 92 people were discharged from hospitals while 829 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day, the official said. The state now has 21,393 active cases.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports lowest daily surge in COVID-19 cases in nearly 6 months
Assam reported its lowest daily surge in new COVID-19 cases in nearly six months as 86 more people tested positive for the infection yesterday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state reported less than 100 new cases for the first time since May 28 when 73 infections were detected. The fresh infections have pushed Assam's COVID-19 tally to 2,11,513, the minister said. A 60-year-old woman succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 974, he said. (PTI)
