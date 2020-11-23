Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally zooms to 2.23 lakh with 1,748 new cases

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said a locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two, raising hopes for a rapid roll-out in a country with the world’s second-highest number of infections. The state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and privately-held Bharat Biotech this month started third-stage trials of COVAXIN, in a process that would involve 26,000 volunteers. It is the most advanced Indian experimental vaccine.

