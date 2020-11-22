COVID-19 India | Don't overcrowd religious places, next wave could hit like a tsunami, cautions Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Urging people not to overcrowd religious places, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on November 22 warned the people of the state that if they do not follow the safety guidelines, a second wave of COVID-19 could hit like a tsunami.

"Covid is not dying because of overcrowding. In fact is going to grow. We don't know when will the vaccine come out. Even if it comes out in December, then when will it come to Maharashtra? Maharashtra has 12 crore people. And it needs to be given twice. So we will need vaccine for 25 crore people. So please take care of yourself. It will take time," ANI quoted him as saying in his address to the public.

The Chief Minister's statement came after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said a second wave of COVID-19 could emerge due to overcrowding

"There were huge crowds during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days and then a decision will be taken about the lockdown," Pawar said in Pune, according to ANI.

As a final reminder to citizens, Thackeray urged people to not overcrowd, wear a mask, wash hands, and keep distance. This alone will keep us safe, he said.

Places of worship reopened in Maharashtra on November 16. Since then, devotees have been visiting some of the prominent temples and shrines in the state.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) released by the state government , religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones have been allowed to reopen as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.

"I have now opened all places of worship. But please don't overcrowd these places," he added.