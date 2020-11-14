All religious places allowed to open from November 16: Maharashtra government

All religious places across the state will be allowed to open from November 16, the Maharastra government said, according to reports.

"All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, November 16. Wearing the mask will be compulsory. All COVID-19 norms will have to be followed," it said in a statement.

Per a Hindustan Times report, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held discussions earlier with all divisional commissioners and district collectors of the state via video-conferencing over the reopening of places of worship after Diwali festivities were over on November 14.

"The decision has come at the right time when the number of corona patients is low. The rules will be the same for all the religious places," Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil told news agency ANI.

"The use of masks, sanitisers would be mandatory. Social distancing is very important," he added.

On November 8, Maharashtra CM Thackeray hinted at reopening of places of religious worship, saying a standard operating procedure (SOP) for avoiding crowds and ensuring physical distancing would be drafted after Diwali.