Teachers, school staff allowed to use local train services in Mumbai with immediate effect

The Railways has permitted teachers as well as non-teaching school staff to travel by the suburban trains in Mumbai and its metropolitan region with immediate effect, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal announced on November 14.

He further said that passengers, who are not allowed as yet, are requested to refrain from rushing to stations.

Valid identity cards issued by concerned authorities will be required for entering stations. Adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the pandemic are a must.



Enhancing convenience for those on a mission to impart knowledge, Railways permits teachers & non-teaching staff of schools to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai.

Passengers, who are not allowed as yet, are requested to refrain from rushing to stations.

In his tweet, the Railway Minister wrote, "Enhancing convenience for those on a mission to impart knowledge, Railways permits teachers & non-teaching staff of schools to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai. Passengers, who are not allowed as yet, are requested to refrain from rushing to stations."

This comes after the Maharashtra government had asked the Railways to allow teachers and non-teaching staff of schools to board suburban trains in Mumbai which are currently allowed to the people working in essential sectors.

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on November 11 said the government has allowed teachers and other staff to travel by local trains and sent a copy of the letter to the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

There has been talk to resume Mumbai local train services may resume for all commuters from December if the coronavirus situation does not worsen.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have said the daily COVID-19 count will be closely monitored in the meantime and a final call on resuming local train services will be taken accordingly. If authorities note that the number of fresh coronavirus cases being reported from Mumbai is once again on the rise, they will postpone plans to resume the services.

The worst-affected cities in India, has been able to bring the contagion under control. It is now reporting less than one thousand cases per day. The total coronavirus case tally of Mumbai is 2,67,604 and more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the city so far.