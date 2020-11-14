Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Himachal's COVID-19 tally rises by 825 to reach 29,009; death toll climbs to 417

Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 236th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 87,28,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,28,668 deaths. A total of 81,15,580 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,84,547 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.55 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.97 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.32 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make controlling the coronavirus a top priority and is likely to push for mask-wearing mandates and more fiscal stimulus to keep businesses and workers afloat. But in the two months until inauguration day on January 20, skyrocketing infections could add more than 8 million more cases and 70,000 deaths, representing a potential 80% increase in infections and a 29% rise in deaths, according to Reuters calculations. The only ways to change the outcome, experts said, are for President Donald Trump's outgoing administration to alter its strategy or state governments to introduce stricter and more coordinated measures. Colder weather adds to the challenge. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates | Himachal reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Himachal Pradesh reported 11 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll in the state yesterday to 417, while 825 new cases pushed the infection tally to 29,009, according to the state health department data. As many as 239 patients recovered from the disease on the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 21,824. Twenty-two people have migrated out of the state, it said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar reports 581 new COVID-19 cases
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,26,080 as 581 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,174, according to a health department bulletin. At least 870 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,18,828, it said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 96.79 percent, up marginally from 96.66 percent on Thursday. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 236th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
