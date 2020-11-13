Mumbai local trains may start for all from December if COVID-19 cases don’t see another spike

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have said the daily COVID-19 count will be closely monitored in the meantime and a final call on resuming local train services will be taken accordingly. If authorities note that the number of fresh coronavirus cases being reported from Mumbai is once again on the rise, they will postpone plans to resume the services.

“The virus has a 14-day cycle, and this period will be crucial to know if there is any surge in Covid cases post-Diwali. The state government will take a final call on fully resuming local trains. Inputs based on observations with regards to starting local trains will be given to the state by all civic bodies of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner for Health, BMC, said.

On an average, over 7.5 million people use the Mumbai suburban rail network, which had been shut down in March following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The services were resumed a few months later, but it remains off limits for many.

Notably, which was for long among the worst-affected cities in India, has been able to bring the contagion under control. It is now reporting less than one thousand cases per day. The total coronavirus case tally of Mumbai is 2,67,604 and more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the city so far.