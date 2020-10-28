Restarting Mumbai locals | Maha govt may resume local train services for all in a staggered manner soon

The Government of Maharashtra is looking to restart Mumbai local train services for the general public soon. A proposal to resume the services in a staggered manner with different time slots has been suggested by the Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation Department in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols.



As per the time schedule that has been suggested for restarting local train services in Mumbai, any person carrying a valid ticket or pass can board between the first train to 7:30 am, then from 11 am to 4:30 pm, and finally from 8 pm to the last local.

Meanwhile, those engaged in essential services and carrying a valid QR Code or I-card along with a valid ticket or pass will be allowed to board the Mumbai locals from 8.00 am to 10.30 am and 5.00 pm to 7.30 pm. As for Ladies Special Trains, one such train would be in service every hour, according to the suggested rules.

The plan calls for the frequency of the local trains to be increased as and when the number of commuters rise. Input from Indian Railways is awaited before local trains are restarted in the city.

Mumbai currently has a coronavirus caseload of more than 2.5 lakh even as the number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases being reported daily has been on the decline.