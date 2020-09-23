Amid COVID-19 slowdown, BITS Pilani student bags Rs 45-lakh package

Even in the face of an economic downturn set off by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian campuses of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani have been able to close final placement figures at 88.19 percent.

This year, 2,120 students of BITS Pilani – which is among the top engineering colleges in India - got campus placements, as against 2,194 students who got placed last year, reported Business Line. This reflects a mere drop of 3.37 percent when compared to last year’s figures.

The highest domestic compensation was offered by DE Shaw India at around Rs 45 lakh. Over 320 BITS Pilani students got CTCs above Rs 25 lakh.

During the BITS Pilani placements, some of the top brands that visited the campus for the first time were HUL, Micron, and OnePlus. In the electronics and semiconductor segment, offers came from companies like Qualcomm, Analog Devices, Intel, Maxim Integrated, Western Digital, and NXP Semiconductors, while in the core segment, offers came from several top industry players such as ISRO, General Electric, Whirlpool, Tata Motors, Tata Advanced Systems, Arup, Exxon Mobil, Cairn, and Visteon.

The 2019-20 academic year had also begun on a good note with top recruiters in the IT segment, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Uber, Samsung R&D, and Goldman Sachs, offering pre-placements to their interns.

The placements happened at a time India is witnessing mass layoffs in industries and offers are being revoked. BITS Pilani was among the educational institutions least affected by the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only 42 of 2,120 selected candidates not getting campus placements.

G Balasubramanian, chief placement officer, India and Dubai, BITS Pilani, said some among them have already got absorbed at other organisations.