Alfred Ford to fund Rs 2,000 crore Disneyland-themed park in Mayapur

A massive theme park on the lines of Disneyland, is being planned in Kolkata’s Mayapur, outside the famous ISKCON temple premises. Ford has agreed to back the project, with an investment of Rs 2000 crore, and will collaborate with the state government to translate the vision into a reality. The goal is to set up a tourism hub boasting of international standards.

As reported by The Times of India, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Mayapur in February, personally made a request to the religious order to start the project at the earliest. During her visit she also met Alfred Ford, the scion of the Ford family and an initiated devotee of Iskcon.

The tourism hub of Mayapur will be special, as the place is also epicentre of traditional Bengal handlooms and handicrafts, by the virtue of its location. The complete map of the project is readied by ISKCON and awaiting the CM’s nod. A meeting was held between ISKCON officials and tourism department officials on Tuesday for clearance of the project.

This tourism hub will accommodate 1.5 lakh people at a time. Thanks to ISKCON's participation, a special attraction of the hub will be called Krishnaland. For this, Alfred Ford is getting experts from across the theme parks of the world.

This project aims at promoting Bengal handlooms and handicrafts from Nadia and Murshidabad. This hub will be a marketplace for the artisans. Also, all the devotees will have an Indian traditional dress code- saree for women and dhoti for men to be woven by handloom weavers of Shantipur and Fulia.