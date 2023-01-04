Air India slaps 30-day ban on man who urinated on co-passenger; Regulator seeks report

Air India building, Mumbai

Air India has banned a male passenger for 30 days after a news report that he was in an inebriated state and urinated on a woman passenger on a flight from New York to New Delhi.

The incident is said to have occurred in November 2022. The woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran about the incident and the airline’s handling of the situation. The Tatas acquired the airline from the government in January 2022.

As per the report, the woman passenger alleged the crew was apathetic to the incident and allowed the male passenger to leave after landing in New Delhi.

An Air India spokesperson said that as a first step, the airline has banned the male passenger for 30 days, which is the maximum period permitted.

The airline has reported the matter to the civil aviation regulator for further action.

“A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities,” the spokesperson said. “We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation.”

The spokesperson said the airline is in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family.

Regulator seeks report

The regulator has sought an urgent reply from Air India on the matter.

“We are seeking a report from the airline and shall take action against those found negligent,” an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

According to the official, if standard operating procedures were flouted, then the DGCA has the power to suspend the cabin crew members or levy a fine.

Unruly behaviour by a passenger is categorised into three levels. Level 1 pertains to verbal abuse by a passenger; level 2 pertains to physical assault or abuse, and level 3 is when there is a threat to aircraft safety.

There are protocols to deal with all three levels. In level 1, the crew gives a verbal warning to the passenger and in level 2, a written warning is given by the captain. In level 3, the unruly passenger is physically restrained.