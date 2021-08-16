MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Air India can't operate flights to Kabul as Afghanistan airspace closed

An Air India aircraft tasked to fly to Afghanistan to bring out people will no longer be able to go, after visuals showed chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport as thousands were looking for a way out.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Thousands of Afghanistan people in chaos as Taliban set to rule the country. (Image: AFP)

Thousands of Afghanistan people in chaos as Taliban set to rule the country. (Image: AFP)


The national carrier Air India on August 16 said that it cannot operate its scheduled Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight as all commercial flights from Kabul have been cancelled following the closure of Afghanistan airspace.

An Air India aircraft tasked to fly to Afghanistan to bring out people will no longer be able to go, after visuals showed chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport as thousands were looking for a way out.

A NOTAM or notice to airmen has also been issued by the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) to say Kabul airspace has been closed. ACCA had on August 16 said that that Kabul airspace had been released to the military and it advised transit aircraft to reroute.

ACAA said any transit through Kabul airspace would be uncontrolled and it had advised the surrounding flight information regions that control airspace.

Air India also diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah to avoid Afghanistan airspace.

Close

Related stories

The Chicago-Delhi flight will land in Sharjah for refueling purposes, the airline said. The flight will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.
 Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on August 15.


Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Air India #Airspace #Civil Aviation #flights #Taliban
first published: Aug 16, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.