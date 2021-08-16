MARKET NEWS

August 16, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: No clashes in Afghan, says Taliban as it takes over Kabul; chaos engulfs airport

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: President Ashraf Ghani has left the country as the Islamist militants entered Kabul, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion.

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban is returning to power in Kabul after a military advance across Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15 as the Islamist militants entered the city, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. Their advance accelerated as US and other foreign
troops withdrew in line with President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, launched after the September 11, 2001, attacks. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. The spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV that the war in Afghanistan is over and that the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon. Speaking on the situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.
  • August 16, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prided himself on being one of the foremost global experts on failed states, only to watch his administration collapse. He was elected in 2014 on promises to remake Afghanistan. But the 72-year-old may ultimately be remembered for making little headway against the deep-rooted government corruption that likely underwrote his demise.
    He fled the country yesterday, saying he had done so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.

    Read more | The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | In 2020, the area under opium cultivation expanded to 2,24,000 hectares from 1,63,000 hectares - overwhelmingly in areas under Taliban control. The dramatic expansion in the Taliban’s territorial control is likely to see further institutionalisation of these operations, as the Emirate seeks to contain the likely cutbacks in foreign aid and trade.
    For India, this will have several consequences. Islamist terror groups targeting the country—from groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba to the Islamic State—will likely have access to new sources of funding, outside the gaze of institutions like the Financial Action Task Force. Flows of narcotics into India, moreover, may increase, as cartels seek new markets fed by growing acreage.

    Read more | A new narco-state is blossoming in Afghanistan under the Taliban

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban report no clashes in Afghanistan day after they capture Kabul

    Taliban officials has said today that they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the US-backed government collapsed. "The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified. (Reuters)

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | France to begin Kabul airlift by this evening

    France will evacuate its first nationals from the fallen Afghan capital Kabul to a base in the United Arab Emirates by this evening, defence minister Florence Parly said. "We are planning to carry out the first rotation between now and the end of this Monday," Parly said on France Info radio, adding there were several dozens of French citizens to be evacuated along "with people under our protection." (AFP)

  • August 16, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | First Czech flight evacuates personnel from Kabul

    The first Czech evacuation flight has taken off from Kabuls international airport and landed in Prague. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said 46 people were on board today's flight. They included Czech nationals, the Afghan staffers at the Czech embassy and Afghan interpreters who helped the Czech armed forces during NATO missions together with their families. (AP)

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Air India flight to Kabul can't operate as Afghan airspace closed, says airline

    Due to the closure of Afghanistan airspace flights can't operate, Air India confirms to news agency ANI

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban seek to project calm as US speeds chaotic evacuation

    The US military has taken over Afghanistan's airspace today as it struggled to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital, as the militants tried to project calm amid widespread fears of unrest. The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country. Thousands of Afghans, fearing a return to the Taliban's brutal rule, are trying to flee the country through Hamid Karzai International Airport. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people racing across the tarmac as US soldiers fired warning shots in the air. (AP)

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | South Korea temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul

    South Korea's Foreign Ministry has said that it has temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul and evacuated most of its staff to an unspecified third country in the Middle East. The ministry said a few diplomats, including Ambassador Choi Taeho, remain at a safe location in Afghanistan to support the evacuation of a South Korean national in the country and that the Seoul government is closely working with the United States and other countries to ensure their safe evacuation. Afghanistan has been on South Korea's travel ban list since 2007. There were reportedly around five South Koreans living in Afghanistan before the Seoul government in June called for all of them to leave the country within 10 days as the United States and NATO proceeded with troop pullouts. (AP)

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | "Never felt so helpless, disappointed and hopeless," Afghan national Zara told news agency ANI as Taliban takes over Afghanistan

  • August 16, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Kabul airport closed for commercial flights as military evacuations continue

    Senior US military officials say Kabul's international airport has been closed for commercial flights as military evacuations continue. The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days and swept into the capital yesterday. (AP)

