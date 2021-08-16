Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: No clashes in Afghan, says Taliban as it takes over Kabul; chaos engulfs airport

August 16, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST

troops withdrew in line with President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, launched after the September 11, 2001, attacks. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. The spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV that the war in Afghanistan is over and that the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon. Speaking on the situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban is returning to power in Kabul after a military advance across Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15 as the Islamist militants entered the city, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. Their advance accelerated as US and other foreign