Agri-laws protest | BJP MP Varun Gandhi speaks in favour of farmers

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Varun Gandhi has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of three laws -Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP pointed out that lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest in Muzaffarnagar and that they are "our own flesh and blood".



Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn

— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021

"We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," he added, along with a video of the farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar.

The protests initially started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

Gandhi's name had been circulated as a strong contender for the post of minister ahead of every ministerial reshuffle. However, the BJP MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh did not make it into the recent mega Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers from different states on September 5 participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The Mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) was held at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar, ahead of the crucial UP assembly polls next year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said farmers belonging to 300 organisations spread across different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have gathered for the event.