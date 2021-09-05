MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Agri-laws protest | BJP MP Varun Gandhi speaks in favour of farmers

Taking to Twitter, Varun Gandhi has said lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest in Muzaffarnagar and that they are "our own flesh and blood".

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Varun Gandhi has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

The farmers are protesting against the passage of three laws -Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Lok Sabha MP pointed out that lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest in Muzaffarnagar and that they are "our own flesh and blood".

"We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," he added, along with a video of the farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar.

The protests initially started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

Gandhi's name had been circulated as a strong contender for the post of minister ahead of every ministerial reshuffle. However, the BJP MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh did not make it into the recent mega Cabinet expansion.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers from different states on September 5 participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in protest against the Centre's farm laws.

The Mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) was held at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar, ahead of the crucial UP assembly polls next year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said farmers belonging to 300 organisations spread across different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have gathered for the event.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Farmers protest #India
first published: Sep 5, 2021 02:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.