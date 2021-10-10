MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

10 lakh people got smart cards for Odisha health scheme since August: CM Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister had announced launching of the smart health card in his Independence Day speech.

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Involve local communities to better deal with second wave of COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik tells officials

Involve local communities to better deal with second wave of COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik tells officials

The Odisha government has distributed around 10 lakh smart cards under its health scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), and over 10,000 beneficiaries have availed its services since it was launched in August this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Saturday.

The chief minister had announced launching of the smart health card in his Independence Day speech.

“So far 10 lakh people have received the smart health cards and 10,657 of them have utilized the facility and availed health service worth Rs 20 crore in different private hospitals,” Patnaik said.

He was addressing a smart health card distribution programme in Deogarh district.

Patnaik had visited the districts of Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Gajapati and Puri to launch card distribution programmes earlier.

Close

Related stories

While addressing the people of Deogarh, Patnaik said around 2.70 lakh people in the district will be benefitted from this universal health coverage scheme named after his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

The CM said around 3.5 crore people across the state will benefit from BSKY smart cards.

In addition to distributing health cards, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects valued at Rs 700 crore in Deogarh.

Patnaik said 87 high schools in Deogarh will be modernised while all the three blocks of the district will get water conveniently under a mega piped water project.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for a drinking water project for urban areas and a Rs 115 crore 300-bedded hospital in the district.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Odisha health scheme
first published: Oct 10, 2021 08:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.