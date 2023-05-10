Yoga for heart health | Heal your heart by adding these 5 asanas to your daily exercise regimen

Veerabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) Also known as the warrior pose, this one improves balance in the body and increases stamina. By keeping the heart rate in check, it also helps reduce the risks of arrhythmic conditions. Additionally, it also improves blood circulation and relieves stress (Image: Yanalya / Freepik)

Gone are the days when heart ailments were determined by old age or genes. Urban sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food patterns, highly stressful work environments, and lack of sleep are together taking a toll on the normal functioning of the heart. This is increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems even in young people. Practising yoga daily can guarantee you good heart health.

Following these five yoga asanas can be hugely beneficial:

Veerabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Also known as the warrior pose, this one improves balance in the body and increases stamina. By keeping the heart rate in check, it also helps reduce the risks of arrhythmic conditions. Additionally, it also improves blood circulation and relieves stress.

How to do it: Move your feet about four-feet apart in the forward direction, while standing straight on the ground. Turn your left foot out in the forward direction and your right foot in by about 15 degrees. Lift both your arms sideways and level them with your shoulders. While breathing out, bend your left knee and then slowly turn your head to the left. While maintaining your breathing, spread your hands wider. Now maintain the position by softly pushing your pelvis downward. With the right foot in front, repeat with the opposite side.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

(Image: Pexels)

The cobra pose helps in stretching the chest cavity and invigorating the heart muscles. What’s more? It also helps in getting rid of that stubborn belly fat.

How to do it: Put your head on the ground, while lying flat on your stomach. While keeping both your hands on either side of your shoulders, slowly, put pressure on your palms and lift your body up from the torso while stretching your back and belly muscles. Now, straighten out your arms and keep your shoulders pressed against your back. Fix your gaze at a point on the ceiling and hold this stance for about 15-30 seconds and exhale as you return to the starting position.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

(Image: Pexels)

Tadasana helps strengthen both the vertebral column and the heart. The deep breathing involved also expands the lungs, resulting in better blood circulation.

How to do it: Stand with your feet slightly apart, while keeping your weight equally balanced on both feet. Inhale and raise your arms above your head. Interlock your fingers with your palms facing up. Keep your gaze ahead. Exhale and raise your shoulders towards your ears. Rollback your shoulders and lower your spine while straightening your posture and opening your chest. Relax all your muscles. Return to the starting position.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

(Image: Pexels)

This heart opening yoga posture is designed to promote cardiovascular exercise. The chest expands as breathing becomes deep and rhythmical. It also increases stamina.

How to do it: Stand straight with your feet wide apart. Now turn your left foot out and turn your right foot slightly inward. Facing forward, take a deep breath, while raising your arms out to the sides so that they form a ‘T’ with your torso. Exhale and reach your left hand down to your shin as close to the ankle. Bend as far as you can and at the same time lift your right arm up so that the tips of your fingers are pointing to the ceiling. Bring the sides of your torso parallel to the floor. Your neck should be in line with your torso. Look up at your right hand and take three deep breaths. Repeat the same on the other side.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist Pose)

(Image: Pexels)

Twisting the upper half of your body on both sides affects the entire spine and opens the sides of the chest. This pose normalises the pulse rate, activates the cardiac muscles, and relaxes the spinal column.

How to do it: Sit upright with your feet together, your legs spread out, and your back straight. Right foot heel next to left hip by bending right leg. Put your left leg over your right knee at this point. Your left hand should be behind you, and your right hand should be on your left foot. Turn the neck, shoulders, and waist to the left while glancing over the left side shoulder. Maintain posture as you keep breathing. Reverse the process on the right side, returning slowly to the place where you began.