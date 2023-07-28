World Lipstick Day 2023: Time for a spotlight on lipstick hygiene, its health benefits

World Lipstick Day 2023: If your lips are irritated, cracked, or have any open sores, abstain from using lipstick until they are fully healed (Image: Canva)

World Lipstick Day 2023: Lipsticks have been a favourite among women from different cultures for centuries, adorning the lips and instilling timeless sense of confidence in the one who wears it. However, despite its vital role in safeguarding our health, the significance of lipstick hygiene is often ignored.

Lipstick hygiene? Wondering what it entails? Here's what you need to know:

Maintaining lipstick hygiene is important because its improper usage can lead to many health risks. Experts believe that when a lipstick comes into direct contact with our lips, it also interacts with the delicate skin around the mouth. Therefore you should ensure that the product you are using is free from harmful contaminants.

Also, neglecting proper lipstick hygiene can invite germs, bacteria, and other harmful substances, which may result in various health issues such as skin irritations, infections, or other severe allergic reactions.

1. Importance of proper storage: "Extreme temperatures can alter the product's composition and reduce its shelf life," says Navita Khatavkar, R&D- Colour Cosmetics, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd. She adds, "Both Sun and humidity are dangerous for the life of a lipstick. It is important to store your lipsticks in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Remember to keep it safely in a makeup kit with its cap firmly shut."

2. Check ‘Best Before’ date: When you buy a lipstick (or any other cosmetic product, for that matter) don't forget to check the manufacturing and expiry dates. Using expired lipstick can lead to skin irritation and many health issues. "Likewise, if you find a foul smell emitting from the lipstick, don’t use it again. In fact, it is better to go for the mini lipsticks in case you use lipstick very infrequently." says Khatavkar.

3. Heal your lips: If you notice that your lips feel tender and chapped, with small cracks and open sores, avoid wearing any lipstick. Applying lipstick on damaged lips can cause infections. If your lips are irritated, cracked, or have any open sores, abstain from using lipstick until they are fully healed. Give your lips enough time to heal completely before putting on lipstick again. Use nourishing lip balms or moisturisers to help with the healing process.

4. Sharing isn’t caring: Though the saying "sharing is caring" holds true in many cases, it's not applicable when it comes to lipsticks and lip makeup. "Sharing lip products, such as lipsticks, lip balms, or glosses, can lead to the spread of bacteria and viruses. To uphold personal hygiene, it is best to use your own lip products exclusively," warns Khatavkar.

5. Consider disposable applicators: If you frequently try out lipsticks or tend to share your lipsticks with your roommates or friends, consider using disposable lipstick applicators next time you're at a store or sharing makeup with friends. By doing so, you can effectively prevent cross-contamination and minimise the risk of infections.

6. Clean the applicators: If you opt for non-disposable applicators, it's essential to keep them clean. To prevent the buildup of bacteria and germs, develop a habit of regularly cleaning your lipstick applicators diligently. "After each use, wash them with warm, soapy water, and ensure they are completely dry before your next application. This simple practice will help to maintain lipstick hygiene," suggests Khatavkar. By doing so, you can maintain optimal hygiene and ensure the safety of your lips and lip products.