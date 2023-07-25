Here’s why conjunctivitis cases are at an all-time high these days

Conjunctivitis: Also known as the ‘pink eye’, conjunctivitis primarily causes inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin transparent layer covering the white part of our eyes and the inner surface of the eyelids (Image: Canva)

With the onset of monsoon, the cases of conjunctivitis, or the ‘eye flu’, are increasing at an alarming rate across the country. In recent days, many regions including Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, and Alandi in Pune (where the outbreak has caused as many as 2,300 active cases), have witnessed a notable surge in conjunctivitis cases. Understanding the symptoms, reasons behind the spike, and prevention measures can help safeguard our eyes during this time. Incessant rain, humid conditions, and waterlogging are together playing the ideal conditions for the spread of virus and bacteria, resulting in the spread of this common eye infection.

Also known as the ‘pink eye’, conjunctivitis primarily causes inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin transparent layer covering the white part of our eyes and the inner surface of the eyelids. The infection can cause redness, tearing, burning sensation, blurry vision, and itching followed by a sticky discharge from the eyes. In order to prevent yourself from catching the infection, you must be well-informed about the factors that are contributing to the spike in cases these days:

Factors that cause conjunctivitis cases to spike:

1. Increased humidity

High humidity levels create a conducive environment for the growth and spread of viruses and bacteria. This increased moisture provides an ideal breeding ground for pathogens and viruses like adenovirus that can cause eye infections. Rainwater can also carry bacteria and other contaminants, which may come into contact with the eyes and cause infections.

2. Allergens

Allergic conjunctivitis can worsen during monsoons due to the increased presence of common allergens, such as pollen, mold, and dust mites.

3. Poor hygiene

Inadequate hand hygiene and touching the eyes with unwashed hands can facilitate the spread of conjunctivitis.

4. Contaminated water

Waterlogging paired with improper sanitation facilities during the monsoon can lead to the contamination of water sources. Washing the face with contaminated water can introduce harmful microorganisms into the eyes.

Tips for prevention against conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis can be uncomfortable and super painful. Adopting preventive measures can help reduce the risk of infection:

Maintain hand hygiene: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water, especially before touching your eyes or applying eye drops.

Avoid rubbing your eyes: Refrain from rubbing or touching your eyes, as it can exacerbate irritation and spread infection.

Don’t share personal items: Avoid sharing personal items like towels, pillows, or eye makeup to prevent the transmission of the infection.

Use protective eyewear: If you're heading outdoors during the monsoon, consider wearing protective eyewear to shield your eyes from potential irritants and contaminants.

Cleanse eyes thoroughly: If you come in contact with rainwater or irritants, gently rinse your eyes with clean water to flush out any foreign particles.