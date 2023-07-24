Dry eyes, dark circles, infections: Home remedies and diet tips to protect your eyes

Eye care tips: If your eyes are tired or puffy, apply a cold compress (a clean cloth soaked in cold water) over your closed eyes for a few minutes to reduce inflammation

Your eyes are your windows to the world. It is not only what the peepers see that affects them but also other factors that might deteriorate their condition. It could be anything - age, dirt, heat, pollution. A lot of issues can be avoided if some basic eye care is followed daily.

One could start with eating a balanced diet. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids is beneficial for eye health. Foods like carrots, spinach, kale, salmon, and citrus fruits contain essential nutrients that support eye health. All kinds of seeds and nuts – walnuts, brazil nuts, peanuts, cashews, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds should be included in your diet. “Red, yellow and green leafy vegetables, fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts and flaxseed are especially good for your eyes,” says Dr Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

During Covid scare, the emphasis on washing hands had become a norm. It is a habit that one should inculcate for lifetime. “Wash you hands regularly with soap and water. Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes especially with dirty hands. Avoid sharing eye makeup or personal eye care items to prevent infections,” advises Dr Bhartiya. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps in maintaining moisture in your eyes, reducing dryness and irritation.

We are all addicted to screens – mobile, laptops, television. That could be work requirement as well. Constantly working in front of a screen at a stretch result in computer vision syndrome. It causes eye strain, blurry vision, and discomfort. Suggests Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, “If you spend long hours staring at a screen or doing close work, take a break every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This reduces eye strain and fatigue. Blink frequently. Blinking helps keep your eyes moist and prevents dryness, particularly when using digital devices or in dry environments. Ensure that your reading and working areas are well-lit to reduce eye strain. Avoid glare from windows or harsh lighting.”

Adds Dr Bhartiya, “Change and wash your pillow cases, towels and wash clothes frequently. Artificial tears or lubricating eye drops can help alleviate dryness or soothe irritation.”

To combat dryness, one could do some simple remedies like using rose water or cucumber. “Placing cool cucumber slices or used and cooled tea bags over your closed eyes can help soothe and refresh them. If your eyes are tired or puffy, apply a cold compress (a clean cloth soaked in cold water) over your closed eyes for a few minutes to reduce inflammation,” says Dr Kochhar.

If you want to relax your eyes with home remedies, here a few ideas from Shahnaz Husain, CMD Shahnaz Husain Group. “Soak the cotton balls in cool rose water and place it on your eyes. Let it be for some time and you will feel the water seeping in to your eyes, making them feel fresh.”

Shahnaz Husain shares a few more home care tips:

1. Use orange peel:

The orange peel is full of Vitamin C and fruit acids. Wash the peel and dry them crisp under the sun. Blend them into a powder. Then every day make a paste with milk and apply around the eyes. Leave it for 10-15 minutes, and wash it with normal water. It will bring brightness around the eyes.

2. Massage with sweet almond oil:

Sweet Almond oil is a great moisturiser and it works beautifully on dark circles under the eyes. The oil is also a natural bleaching agent. It reduces pigmentation under the eyes and evenly tones the skin texture. You can mix equal quantities of both sweet almond oil and honey and apply it on the affected area, leave it overnight. Next day wash it normal water. Do this daily for 15 days and you will see noticeable changes.

“Adequate sleep is essential for eye health and overall well-being. Lack of sleep can lead to eye fatigue and strain,” says Dr. Kochhar.

While stepping out of the home, wear sunglasses to protect eyes from harsh sunlight and dust. “Wear sunglasses when outside. Direct exposure to sunlight can increase the risk of cataract and AMD (Age related macular degeneration). Choose sunglasses that provide 100 percent protection from both UV-A and UV-B radiation. Wear protective eye wear. Special protective glasses can prevent eye injuries. This is especially required for certain sports, jobs such as construction, and for hobbyists,” says Dr Bhartiya.

Remember, while these tips can promote healthy eyes, it is essential to have regular eye check-ups with an optometrist or ophthalmologist to detect any potential issues early on and ensure proper eye care. “Don’t forget your regular eye check-up. Once a year if you are older than 40, and once every alternate year if younger. In case you need glasses, a yearly eye test is recommended,” says Dr Bhartiya.