you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top entrepreneurs who practise yoga, meditation for mental well-being

These notable business personalities turn to exercises like yoga and meditation to maintain their physical and mental health.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Daniel Loeb, Founder and CEO, Third Point, LLC | One of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world, Loeb attributes his ease and calmness to Asthanga Yoga. He said yoga helped him navigate through professional and personal hurdles. (Image: Third Point)
1/10

Daniel Loeb, Founder and CEO, Third Point, LLC | One of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world, Loeb attributes his ease and calmness to Ashtanga Yoga. He said yoga helped him navigate through professional and personal hurdles. (Image: Third Point)
Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates | Transcendental Meditation is a stress buster for Dalio, who set up what is now the largest hedge fund in the United States. He has been at it for 40 years and believes it to be the reason for his success. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates | Transcendental Meditation is a stress buster for Dalio, who set up what is now the largest hedge fund in the United States. He has been at it for 40 years and believes it to be the reason for his success. (Image: Reuters)
Sergey Brin, Co-Founder, Google | Brin, who founded one of the largest tech companies in the world, finds balance in his life through his yoga practice. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Sergey Brin, Co-Founder, Google | Brin, who founded one of the largest tech companies in the world, finds balance in his life through his yoga practice. (Image: Reuters)
Padmasree Warrior, Chief Technology Officer of Cisco Systems | One of the 100 most powerful women in the world, according to Forbes, finds her strength through daily meditation and regular digital detoxes. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Padmasree Warrior, Chief Technology Officer of Cisco Systems | One of the 100 most powerful women in the world, according to Forbes, finds her strength through daily meditation and regular digital detoxes. (Image: Reuters)
Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter | Being at the helm of a microblogging website filled with intense discussions has to be stressful. Dorsey manages that stress through meditation. He recently also undertook a 10-day silent meditation, called Vipaasana, which Dorsey said was a much-needed "reset". (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter | Being at the helm of a microblogging website filled with intense discussions has to be stressful. Dorsey manages that stress through meditation. He recently also undertook a 10-day silent meditation, called Vipaasana, which Dorsey said was a much-needed "reset". (Image: Reuters)
Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn | Leading the the largest professional networking website in the world can keep him busy, but Weiner makes sure to block time daily for his yoga exercise. He says it helps him develop compassion, empathy and increase productivity. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn | Leading the largest professional networking website in the world can keep him busy, but Weiner makes sure to block time daily for his yoga exercise. He says it helps him develop compassion, empathy and increase productivity. (Image: Reuters)
Arianna Huffington, Co-founder, The Huffington Post | Huffington, named one of the most influential women in the world, has her morning routine sorted with meditation and yoga. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
7/10

Arianna Huffington, Co-founder, The Huffington Post | Huffington, named one of the most influential women in the world, has her morning routine sorted with meditation and yoga. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Oprah Winfrey, CEO, Harpo Productions | One of America's most beloved TV personalities, Oprah is a vocal advocate of transcendental meditation. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Oprah Winfrey, CEO, Harpo Productions | One of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Oprah is a vocal advocate of transcendental meditation. (Image: Reuters)
Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company | It was meditation that Ford claims helped him cruise through difficult times at the company and helped him develop compassion. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company | It was the practice of meditation that Ford claims helped him cruise through difficult times at the company and helped him develop compassion. (Image: Reuters)
Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce.com | The head of the billion dollar company started meditation way before he started his company in 1999. He advises his peers to follow the same to "clear your mind and make room for new ideas". (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Marc Benioff, CEO, Salesforce.com | The head of the billion-dollar company started meditation way before he started his company in 1999. He advises his peers to follow the same to "clear your mind and make room for new ideas". (Image: Reuters)
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Business #Slideshow #world #yoga

