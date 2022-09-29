Heart disease cases spike in India; Covid, WFH add to worry

World Heart Day: Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are a leading cause of deaths in India. (Representative image)

Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have become increasingly prevalent in India over the last two decades, making the country second-highest after China in the number of deaths from such diseases, shows data. Unhealthy lifestyles and increased stress are the major contributing factors for the rise in numbers, say experts.

According to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, about 2.5 million deaths in India in 2019 were attributed to CVD. The number of deaths from such diseases in the country has risen by more than 68 percent in the last two decades.

Globally, India accounts for 13.86 percent of the total deaths from heart ailments, while China recorded as much as 24.69 percent of the total.

"Increased urbanisation that has happened in India and changes in diet are the major factors for the rise in heart diseases in the country. People are consuming more processed foods with high amounts of sugar now, which is harmful to health. Smoking and stress are major reasons for heart diseases. We are also walking much lesser than we used to," said Sameer Gupta, an interventional cardiologist and co-chair (healthcare) at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Impact of pollution

"Another thing we don't often talk about but is also a major factor is the rise in pollution. Air pollution especially plays a very significant role in increasing the prevalence of heart diseases in the population," he added.

Studies have shown that even a short-term elevation of fine particulate matter in the air (PM2.5) for a few days increased the chances of contracting a CVD by 1-3 percent. Meanwhile, long-term exposure can increase the risk by as much as 10 percent. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution is responsible for more than 20 percent of CVD-related deaths globally.

Across the world, as many as 3,93,000 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) were lost due to CVDs in 2019. DALYs are the sum of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death and are used to calculate the overall disease burden. In simpler terms, one DALY represents the loss of one year of full health. India’s overall DALY stood at nearly 65,000 during the same period.

State-wise data

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, tops the chart for having the highest number of causalities with 328,687 CVD-related deaths being reported in 2019.

However, when it comes to the death rate, Kerala comes on top with 292.38 deaths per 100,000 people. Punjab and Tamil Nadu come second and third on the list with estimated death rates of 285.76 and 276.1, respectively.

Need for lifestyle changes

Jobs, that require people to sit in the same place for a longer period of time or work at odd hours can increase the risk of heart diseases, say experts. And the only way to counter this is by making healthier choices in their daily life.

"Those who have professions that require them to sit for a long period of time are at a high risk of heart disease due to lack of physical activity. Similarly, those who work night shifts are also at risk as their sleep cycle gets disrupted," said Gupta.

"People will need to make changes to their current lifestyles to reduce the risk of heart diseases. Everyone should exercise daily and avoid food with a high number of calories to regulate their body weight," said P S Banerjee, President of the Cardiological Society of India.

According to Banerjee, Covid-19 has also increased CVDs. "Covid-19 can cause myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, and cardiac arrhythmia. These can result in sudden deaths as well."

Work from home (WFH)

While working from one's own home, which has become a norm for many since the pandemic began, can further reduce daily physical activity, you can keep your heart healthy if you utilise the extra time in your hands properly, said Gupta.

"Although there is lesser physical exertion while doing work from home, I have also seen people using the time they saved from a lack of commute on working out and getting fit. On the other side of the coin, some became more unfit due to reduced physical activity. So it all depends on how you utilise your time."