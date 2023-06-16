Fit to Lead | Novartis India’s Amitabh Dube: ‘Focus keeps you on the right track, discipline helps you to be consistent’

Amitabh Dube, country president and managing director, Novartis India.

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

Amitabh Dube could very well have been an academician. He even wanted to at one point in time. He had a clear idea of what it entails as his dad is a post-doctorate and a professor who was a dean of the Banaras Hindu University, where Dube got his master’s in biochemistry. But at some point, the Banaras-born and raised Dube felt like making his own path and decided to take up a job. That’s how Dube’s journey in Big Pharma started with his first job with Nicholas Piramal in 1994. He has done everything possible in this industry from practically being a medical representative to institutional sales to heading marketing and now as the country president and managing director of Novartis India.

Dube, 52, is a sociable individual and leads a conversation with ease talking about Vietnam, tennis and many other things with knowledge and enthusiasm. He is also a professional, showing up for our Zoom meeting in a blazer from his office in Mumbai. He used to work in Mumbai before moving to Vietnam heading Novartis there before moving back here eight months ago to assume charge of his current role. “I love Mumbai but home will always be Banaras. There is nothing more peaceful than sitting on the ghat in Banaras and pondering,” he says. It was in Banaras while in college that he feels his days as a recreational athlete peaked and after that he has never quite managed to play as much tennis ever again despite his love for the game remaining constant. Dube believes physical activity has a direct correlation to mental well-being.

The pandemic had a big impact on Dube as he spent the first six months of his stint in Vietnam in a strict lockdown and had to adapt to constant changes. After two-and-a-half years of enjoying himself and his job in Vietnam, Dube is settling into his new role in India. He is working towards instilling trust in his team and creating an environment of trust in the organisation with his people-oriented approach.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your fitness routine…

I try to maintain an active lifestyle but I wouldn’t say it’s been a consistent journey since I moved back to India last year. I used to regularly play tennis while in Vietnam… I’m trying to get back to the same routine here. I’ve set a personal goal to become regular at the gym. At this point, I’m unable to commit seven days a week, but I have significantly progressed compared to last year.

Favourite fitness activity

I absolutely enjoy playing tennis, it’s not just a sport or a fitness activity, it’s also a social activity for me. My friends and I really look forward to it.

The toughest?

The toughest part is not the activity but the discipline to remain active. While the day-to-day activities on the professional side could be extremely taxing and demanding, the discipline to prioritise is the key to success in any fitness journey.

The new normal for you

The pandemic has been a humbling experience reinforcing the need to not take anything for granted, especially health. We need to start with the acceptance that “we need to prioritise ourselves, listen to the body and take care of health.” The last three years have made us adapt to newer ways of working, with better flexibility which also comes with the need for better self-discipline and higher levels of integrity.

Has your fitness routine helped you navigate the uncertainties of recent times?

Staying physically active also helps me maintain a better balance in thinking, lower stress levels and better focus. My mental health journey goes hand in hand with my overall fitness. This helps me stay positive at all times and transfer that energy to the people around me.

The one change you would encourage your teammates to make to deal with the challenges of current times.

One of the greatest challenges after the pandemic was how you can evolve in the way you collaborate and how to provide better support for your teams. I constantly encourage my peers and colleagues to be vocal and always reach out when in need of support. Creating an environment that encourages an open conversation can have a positive impact beyond work.

Any leadership lessons in your fitness journey?

Focus and discipline: Focus keeps you on the right track and discipline helps you be consistent with your efforts.

What impact does your image of a “fit leader” have on your team?

For a team to achieve their goals, they need to be motivated at all times. For my team to stay motivated, and if they are to look up to me, it’s not just a function of how good I may be at work. It is whether they can relate to me as a person. A leader who efficiently and effectively manages work, personal life and is disciplined at focusing on their fitness journey, it definitely sets the right example for the people who look up to the person. It shows that you value self-care and prioritise health, which can inspire others to do the same. It is ultimately about the effort that makes the change.

Your leadership style

My Leadership style follows the 3P principle: Passionate about the vision. Purpose-driven. People-focused.

I believe in building a work-plus relationship, a connection at a personal level that goes beyond the work boundaries. It is important to know what is going on in the lives of your colleagues beyond work and their challenges. This brings out the vulnerable side in the rapport you build which helps you open up to other people and seek help without fear or judgement. I try to build an environment that acts as a support system.

On work-life balance

It’s that moment of taking a pause amid all the chaos around me. While I’m working out or playing tennis, I’m completely untied or free from the shackles of screens and interruptions. It’s like a cool down. These pauses really help destress and continue with a fresh mind and more positivity.

I am an early riser. My mornings are for reflection and planning. I come in to work around 7.30 am and leave by 5.30–6 pm. This ensures that I have enough time in the evenings for my family. I think this routine also ensures the team is motivated to find the work-life balance that is necessary for better productivity.

Goals and challenges for the next year

2022 was quite the year of unsettling and resettling for me, both professionally and personally. I'd shifted base from Vietnam to India, took up an exciting new role, my children had moved out, all this while traversing a constant state of change within the organisation where my extended work family looked up to me. This phase made me reflect on and reprioritise things that matter and was a reminder of how self-care and personal priorities are critical. I want to continue to prioritise personal health and wellness, which is essential, now more than ever. I also want to enjoy and embrace the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). Even if I'm getting free time, I constantly find myself checking my phone, emails, afraid of missing out on what's happening around me. It's time to embrace the fear of missing out and make peace with the fact that we can't always be in the know.