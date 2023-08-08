Acid reflux causes, symptoms, treatment: Keep away from alcohol, fizzy drinks, juices and chocolates

Causes, symptoms and treatment for acid reflux: If you suffer from acid reflux frequently, you may notice that certain dietary choices make your symptoms worse (Image: Canva)

Do you ever feel a fiery feeling in your chest and throat after enjoying your morning coffee, a spicy dish, or a chocolate muffin? The sharp, burning sensation rises from your stomach, and crawls its way to your chest and throat. It could be acid reflux.

Acid reflux occurs when the digestive juices from your stomach flow back up into the oesophagus, the tube that carries food from your mouth to your stomach. It's like the stomach's contents decide to take a wrong turn and cause discomfort or pain in chest and throat. You may also have a scratchy throat or a sour taste in your mouth.

Some foods and drinks are more likely to trigger acid reflux than others. If you suffer from acid reflux frequently, you may notice that certain dietary choices make your symptoms worse. Knowing what to avoid can help you manage your condition better.

Here's a list of foods you should avoid to stop acid reflux:

Alcohol: It's great to celebrate with a drink, but be careful not to drink too much. Alcohol can make the muscles of the lower part of your food pipe relax. When that happens, stomach acid can sneak back up toward your throat.

Carbonated drinks, acidic juices, and chocolate: It's hard to resist carbonated drinks, acidic juices, and chocolate. Chances are that you have them stocked in your refrigerator. But did you know that these delicious treats can trigger acid reflux? Fizzy drinks and highly acidic juices (citrus juices like orange juice, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and lime juice) can prompt your stomach to produce more acid to digest them. It's the same with chocolates too.

Fatty foods: Watch out for high-fat foods like French fries, deep-fried items, potato chips, butter, whole milk, cheese, and ice cream. You should also limit your intake of creamy sauces and dips. According to The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, high-fat foods can relax your lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and delay stomach emptying, increasing the risk of acid reflux.

Onions and garlic: Onions and garlic can spice up any dish, but they can also have some undesirable effects on your body. If they don't sit well with you, it's advisable to abstain from using them. These strong-smelling foods can relax the door that typically prevents stomach acid from rising. When this door doesn't seal tightly, stomach acid can ascend into your food pipe, possibly leading to discomfort.

Spicy foods: Love the thrill of fiery flavours? It's fine, as long as you are being careful when indulging in excessively spicy foods. These intense flavours could irritate your food pipe, leading to an uncomfortable burning sensation in your chest. To avoid this, limit your intake of spices or skip extremely spicy foods altogether.

Tomatoes and tomato sauces: Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can add a burst of flavour to many dishes. Whether you prefer tomato uttapam, tomato pizza, or tomato pasta, you might love the natural tanginess of these red fruits. However, this tartness can also trigger your stomach acid to rise up into your esophagus.

Going beyond:

Remember, your eating habits are the key to managing acid reflux. If you have large meals, you put a lot of pressure on your stomach. This can make stomach acid go back up into your food pipe. Also, if you lie down too soon after eating, stomach acid can flow into your food pipe more easily because of the change in body position. Being mindful of these factors can help you better manage acid reflux symptoms.