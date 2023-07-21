6 bodybuilding tips from four-time ‘Mr India’ winner, the late Ashish Sakharkar

Ashish Sakharkar: We bid an honourable farewell to Sakharkar by taking a look at his Instagram handle for tips for anyone who wishes to make it big in the bodybuilding world (Image: ashish.sakharkar01/Instagram)

The bodybuilding world is currently mourning the loss of Ashish Sakharkar, the bodybuilding champion from Maharashtra. A true legend in the fitness community, Sakharkar’s life was marked by his dedication to bodybuilding, achieving incredible success, including four prestigious ‘Mr. India’ titles and Silver and Bronze medals in the esteemed ‘Mr. Universe’ competitions. His achievements garnered him immense popularity and a devoted fanbase that is shocked upon his untimely death at the mere age of 43, after bravely fighting a prolonged illness.

While the world has lost a true fitness icon, it is important to keep his legacy alive by remembering his words of wisdom. We bid an honourable farewell to Sakharkar by taking a look at his Instagram handle for tips for anyone who wishes to make it big in the bodybuilding world:

How to become unrecognisable in six months: Tips by late Ashish Sakharkar

“Weight lifting can work wonders”

As per Sakharkar, weight lifting is the best type of exercise for fat loss. “Lift weights for 45 minutes a day for four to five times a week,” he posted on his Instagram handle, to build muscle and burn fat quickly. It is great for cardiovascular health, bone density, and faster metabolism. Weight lifting also regulates insulin, reduces inflammation, and improves immunity, keeping your energy levels at an all-time high!

“Think of your health and fitness like a savings account”

Sakharkar believed that every time you eat nutritious food or do some form of strength training, it acts like an investment in your body’s health. Treat yourself as your greatest asset. People who start to eat clean, stay away from sugar, junk, and carbs, start to feel better about themselves within days. Make small deposits daily to get bigger returns over time!

“Exercise 4-5 times a week”

Sakharkar believed exercising four to five times a week was enough to begin your transformation journey. Studies show that exercising four to five times a week can keep your heart healthy and slow down ageing. Warm up with dynamic stretches, start with less vigourous exercises (for at least 30 minutes) gradually building momentum, and end with a nice cool-down session.

“Hydrate with water, salt, and electrolytes”

We all know how important it is to stay hydrated. We must drink 3-4 litres of water every day. But the expert further said the human body needs electrolytes to hold onto water. Your cells use electrolytes to conduct electrical charges, which is how your muscles contract. Those same electrical charges also help with chemical reactions, especially when it comes to hydration and the balance of fluids inside and outside of cells.

“Eggs are a superfood”

Eggs are the best superfood out there. They do not cause heart disease and result in improved health, nourished brain, and a fuelled-up body. As per studies, an average healthy person can safely consume up to seven eggs per week. If you are not suffering from any health issues or have not witnessed any kind of side-effects, you can easily consume up to three eggs in a day.

“Get eight hours of sleep”

Studies show getting quality sleep of eight hours a day on a regular basis can help improve all sorts of issues and has a long list of long-term benefits. It sharpens your brain, lifts your mood, results in a healthier heart, regulates blood sugar levels, and of course, improves your workout routines.