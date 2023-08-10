Health benefits of tulsi: Use this superherb to manage diabetes, fight germs, keep heart healthy and more

Health benefits of tulsi: Multiple studies have confirmed tulsi's effectiveness in addressing chronic conditions linked to lifestyle, such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and stress-related conditions (Image: Canva)

Tulsi, the holy basil, is known for its healing powers in Ayurvedic medicine. A treasured natural remedy that has stood the test of time, numerous studies indicate that tulsi has a long list of health benefits, including reducing stress, fighting germs, easing inflammation, protecting the heart, and boosting the immune system, among others.

An aromatic herb, Tulsi, belongs to the Lamiaceae family and holds a special place in both culinary practices and medicinal traditions. Originating from the Indian subcontinent and integral to Ayurvedic medicine for over 3000 years, this herb carries significant importance and finds diverse applications in various health-related situations.

Moreover, several clinical studies published in PubMed, ScienceDirect, Medline, Indian medical databases and other journals support the traditional uses of tulsi and indicate its effectiveness in addressing chronic conditions linked to lifestyle, such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and stress-related conditions.

Healing powers of tulsi

According to Ayurveda, tulsi is often referred to as the ‘potion of wellness’ due to its remarkable healing abilities. Its applications span a wide range of common health conditions, making it a valuable asset in natural healing practices.

Traditional uses and remedies: The leaf extracts of tulsi are recommended for healing conditions like bronchitis, rheumatism, and pyrexia. In addition, the herb has demonstrated therapeutic potential in treating epilepsy, asthma, hiccups, cough, skin issues, blood-related disorders, parasitic infections, neuralgia, headaches, wounds, and inflammation. It has also shown efficacy in managing oral conditions.

Myriad alternative applications: Tulsi's versatility is evident in its different applications. For instance, the juice extracted from its leaves has been used as drops to alleviate earaches. The infusion of tulsi leaves as tea has proven effective in treating gastric and hepatic disorders and cold.

Furthermore, tulsi addresses various health concerns, including anxiety (thanks to its adaptogenic properties), diabetes (by regulating blood sugar levels), digestive issues (such as gas and indigestion), fever (owing to its antimicrobial properties), heart health (by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure), immunity (as it fights infections), oral health (due to its anti-bacterial properties), respiratory problems (including cough, cold, bronchitis, and asthma), as well as skin conditions (like acne, eczema, and skin infections).

Safeguarding and cleansing: Tulsi aids the body in cleaning up and guarding against harm caused by toxins. These roles are attributed to tulsi's high content of phenolic compounds and antioxidants. The Krishna variety, with its darker colour, contains more phenolic compounds and antioxidants compared to the white Vana type.

Roots, stems, and beyond: Tulsi possesses a strong, bitter taste and is believed to deeply affect the body, helping to reduce excess fluids and balance kapha and vata energies. Besides, its usefulness isn't restricted to its leaves alone. The roots and stems also carry historical significance. These components have traditionally been used to combat mosquito and snake bites, as well as to address issues related to malaria.