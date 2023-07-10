Add these 7 anti-Inflammatory foods to your daily diet for multiple health benefits

Health benefits of berries: These vibrant fruits are rich in vitamin C and other essential nutrients, making them a perfect addition to your diet (Image: Canva)

Did you know inflammation can be both good and bad for your body? Well, there are two types of inflammation, and their reactions are exactly opposite to each other. Acute inflammation is when your body sends out inflammatory cells to fight off bacteria or heal damaged tissues. It is both safe and necessary for bodily functions.

Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, is when your body starts sending out inflammatory cells even when you are not sick or don’t have any injury. This could be harmful and play a role in the onset of serious disorders like asthma, cancer, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and more.

The good news is you can switch to an anti-inflammatory diet that’d help reduce chronic inflammation and shield against a whole slew of rampant chronic diseases. The better news is that you don’t need to look far — many natural foods are super rich in an army of inflammation-fighters. You may pair these food items with regular exercise, stress management techniques, and adequate sleep for a holistic approach to inflammation reduction. Here are seven nutritious foods that can naturally combat inflammation.

1. Berries:

Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, are packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals that fight inflammation. These vibrant fruits are rich in vitamin C and other essential nutrients, making them a perfect addition to your diet.

2. Fatty fish:

Cold-water fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines, are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats have potent anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Aim to include fish in your diet at least twice a week.

3. Cruciferous greens:

Leafy vegetables, including spinach, kale, and Swiss chard, are nutritional powerhouses loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also contain high amounts of fibre, which aids in digestion and promotes a healthy gut. The phytochemicals found in cruciferous greens have been shown to reduce inflammation.

4. Turmeric:

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin inhibits the activity of inflammatory enzymes and reduces the production of inflammatory molecules in the body. Incorporate turmeric into your diet by adding it to soups, stews, or ‘golden’ milk, or try turmeric supplements.

5. Nuts and seeds:

If you are vegetarian or vegan, almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are great alternatives to fatty fish for omega-3 fatty acids and inflammation-fighting compounds. These nutritious snacks are also packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

6. Extra virgin olive oil:

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is a staple in the Mediterranean diet, known for its numerous health benefits. EVOO contains oleocanthal, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties similar to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Use EVOO as a dressing for salads, a drizzle over roasted vegetables, or in homemade marinades.

7. Matcha:

Matcha is the stronger-flavoured, brighter-coloured, and earthier relative of green tea. Best part is that it is more potent than green tea because it contains more of the compound epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG ), which has strong anti-inflammatory powers.