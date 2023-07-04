Add these 5 superfoods to your diet for better kidney health

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, burst with antioxidants, which help fight off harmful free radicals and protect your kidneys (Image: Canva)

Kidneys are an important set of organs that play some principal functions for our body. This ranges from filtering out waste products, excess fluids, and impurities from the blood, to regulating hormonal balance by adjusting the levels of salt, water, and other chemicals. They also control the body’s pH and potassium levels as well as manage the activation of vitamin D. Hence, it is crucial to maintain their optimal health.

A good, balanced diet is incredibly important for smooth functioning of the kidneys. While dieticians can help determine a diet that is specific to individual kidney patients, there are a few specific superfoods that are great for anyone looking to maintain a good health for their kidneys. Packed with nutrition and low in potassium, these are the five superfoods you must include in your diet to help your kidneys perform better:

1. Kale

Just like most cruciferous or green leafy vegetables, kale is a powerhouse of nutrients and an excellent choice for kidney health. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and fibre, kale helps reduce inflammation and supports healthy kidney function. Plus, it's incredibly versatile! Toss it in salads, blend it in smoothies, or bake it into crispy chips!

2. Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, burst with antioxidants, which help fight off harmful free radicals and protect your kidneys. These delicious little treats are also low in potassium, making them an ideal choice for individuals with kidney issues. Add them to your morning oatmeal, blend them into a refreshing smoothie, or enjoy them as a guilt-free evening snack — your kidneys will thank you for the berrylicious love!

3. Salmon

Next time you’re making grilled salmon, remember that it is not only a delectable addition to your dinner plate but also a kidney-friendly one at that! Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon helps reduce inflammation and supports overall kidney health. It's also an excellent source of high-quality protein, which is essential for maintaining strong muscles and preventing kidney damage.

4. Sweet potatoes

Packed with fibre and beta-carotene, sweet potatoes deserve a permanent place on your diet chart. The high-fibre content helps regulate blood sugar levels and promote a healthy weight. Sweet potatoes also provide a healthy dose of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium, a mineral that supports kidney function. Eating potassium-rich foods may help balance sodium levels in the body, reducing strain on the kidneys.

5. Quinoa

Move over, rice! Quinoa is taking center stage with its impressive nutritional profile and kidney-boosting benefits. This ancient grain is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that your body needs. It is also high in fibre, iron, and magnesium, which contribute to healthy kidney function. Swap out your regular grains for quinoa in salads, stir-fries, or as a fluffy side dish.

Remember, incorporating these superfoods into your diet is just one piece of the puzzle for maintaining kidney health. It's important to stay hydrated, limit sodium intake, and consult with a healthcare professional if you have specific kidney concerns.