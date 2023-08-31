5 reasons why dry ginger is better than fresh ginger

Health benefits of ginger: Ginger, in all its forms, is celebrated for its digestive benefits (Image: Canva)

In the world of culinary and natural remedies, ginger stands as an undisputed champion. With its unique flavour profile and numerous health benefits, ginger has been a staple ingredient in Indian kitchens and medicine cabinets for centuries. However, a debate often arises: is dry ginger better than fresh ginger?

Let's delve into this topic to uncover the reasons why dry ginger takes the lead in various aspects.

1. Digestive benefits: Ginger, in all its forms, is celebrated for its digestive benefits. However, the drying process enhances certain digestive properties of ginger. Dry ginger is often considered more effective in alleviating digestive discomfort, such as bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Its concentrated compounds can stimulate digestion and promote the release of digestive enzymes, making it a go-to remedy for soothing an upset stomach.

Health benefits of ginger: Dry ginger's potency and prolonged shelf life make it a versatile ingredient for medical applications as well (Image: Canva)

2. Concentration of nutrients: Another compelling reason to consider dry ginger over fresh ginger is the former’s higher concentrated nutrient content. When ginger is dried, its water content is significantly reduced, leaving behind a potent blend of nutrients and bioactive compounds. This includes gingerol, the primary bioactive compound responsible for ginger's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The concentration of gingerol is higher in dried ginger, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to harness the full potential of this powerful compound.

3. Extended shelf life: Handling fresh ginger can sometimes be cumbersome due to its fibrous nature and tendency to mold or spoil. As compared to its fresh counterpart, dry ginger boasts a remarkably longer shelf life, requires minimal storage space, and can be conveniently added to various recipes and remedies without the need for peeling or grating. This longevity makes dry ginger a convenient option, especially for those who use ginger infrequently or wish to stock up for various culinary or wellness needs.

4. Intense flavour and aroma: Dry ginger offers a more concentrated flavour and aroma profile compared to its fresh counterpart. This means that a smaller quantity of dry ginger can deliver a robust and intense taste, allowing you to achieve the desired flavour impact with a pinch. Whether you're enhancing the taste of a savoury dish or creating a fragrant ginger-infused dessert, the potent essence of dry ginger can elevate your culinary creations to new heights.

5. Wellness applications: Dry ginger's potency and prolonged shelf life make it a versatile ingredient for medical applications as well. It usually is a key ingredient in traditional herbal remedies and Ayurvedic practices, offering support for various health concerns, including colds, inflammation, and nausea.