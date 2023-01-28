English
    Human activity degraded more than a third of remaining Amazon forest: Study

    In a projection made by the team for 2050, the four degradation factors will continue to be major sources of carbon emissions into the atmosphere, regardless of the growth or suppression of deforestation of the forest.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
    The authors define the concept of degradation as transient or long-term changes in forest conditions caused by humans. (Image: AFP)

    The Amazon rainforest has been degraded by a much greater extent than scientists previously believed with more than a third of the remaining forest affected by humans, according to a new study.

    The study shows that up to 38 percent of the remaining Amazon forest area – equivalent to ten times the size of the UK – has been affected by some form of human disturbance, causing carbon emissions equivalent to or greater than those from deforestation.

    The paper was led by an international team of 35 scientists and researchers, from institutions such as Brazil's University of Campinas (Unicamp), the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), National Institute for Space Research (INPE), and UK's Lancaster University, it said.

    The work is the result of the AIMES (Analysis, Integration and Modelling of the Earth System) project, linked to the Future Earth international initiative, which brings together scientists and researchers who study sustainability, the study said.