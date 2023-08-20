Bullish on India | This is India’s time under the sun: Piyush Goyal

He stressed that India story is currently unfolding and India will become the engine of growth for the world.

This is India’s time in the sun to grow, invest and expand, Minister Piyush Goyal said, speaking on the sidelines of Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Businesses Awards.

“I believe this is India’s time under the sun with opportunities galore. I effectively see no other opportunity that is as big as India for at least the next 30-35 years. I look at it as a 30-30-30 matrix. We have a population that is below 30 years of age, and we will continue to have a young population for the next 30 years. In these next 30 years, given the strong foundation that PM Modi has laid for the Indian economy, I believe we will add 30 trillion dollars to our economy,” he said.

He stressed that India's story is currently unfolding and the country will become the engine of growth for the world.

“India's growth will take the country to achieve a GDP of $35 trillion by 2047, giving the largest business opportunities to the country in the world,” the Minister said.

According to him, it is the powerful trinity of young India, demographic dividend and vibrant democracy that India offers which is helping India show a pathway to the world towards sustainable, inclusive, balanced and fast-paced growth.

India is now home to 1.4 billion people, recently surpassing China to become the world’s most populous country, according to United Nations estimates. More than 600 million people are aged between 18 and 35 with the demographic dividend expected to persist at least until 2055–56.

India has been projected to remain the largest provider of human resources in the world. “About 24.3 percent of the incremental global workforce over the next decade will come from India. This is significant considering the rapidly ageing population in the developed world, creating potential challenges to labor supply in various sectors of the global economy,” Ernst & Young said in its report India@100.

The UN estimates add that India’s population will not begin to decline for another four decades.

“Our economy is in good shape with $600 billion foreign reserves. India is the fastest growing large economy in the world. We have had the lowest inflation rates that have ever been witnessed in last 9 years. We have worked towards making India digitally empowered,” added Goyal.

The country’s digital economy has grown rapidly over the last few years. Digital India program launched in 2015 was aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Under this program, the government has launched several initiatives to promote digital literacy, digital infrastructure, and digital services. One of the key initiatives under Digital India is the Aadhaar program, which provides a unique identification number to every citizen of India.

The government has also launched several initiatives aimed at developing digital skills, such as the Skill India program, which aims to train 40 crore people in various skills by 2022.

“India will create value for shareholders but also focus on sustainable and inclusive growth. In the years to come, we will collectively make India owners pride and neighbors envy,” the minister said.

