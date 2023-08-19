IFBA 2022 LIVE updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to felicitate winners shortly

August 19, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

Soumya Rajan: Soumya is the founder of Waterfield Advisors. She is recognized as one of India’s top 100 women professionals in Finance, and serves on the Board of several non-profit organizations in the education and healthcare space.

Vishesh C Chandiok: Vishesh serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Grant Thornton Bharat, where he leads the execution of the Firm’s strategy and vision and is responsible for its operations and growth. He has been involved with UK and US IPOs of several Indian businesses and cross-border acquisitions by Indian companies and has helped global multinationals succeed in India.

Sonu Bhasin: Sonu, founder of FAB – Families and Business, is an independent director on the boards of many well-known and reputed domestic and multinational companies. She is a family business historian, a business author and the editor-in-chief of Families and Business magazine, a columnist with The Economic Times.Sonu Bhasin is also a Business Author with two books to her credit - The Inheritors – Stories of Entrepreneurship and Success, and the second - Unstoppable Kuldip Singh Dhingra and the Rise of Berger Paints, a biography. She has been named one of the Global 100 Most Influential Individuals for family enterprises in 2020.

Gopal Srinivasan: Gopal Srinivasan is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of TCF A successful entrepreneur, an avid angel investor, who takes a keen interest in public policy matters. He is actively involved with the regulators for the financial markets by dint of his engagements with SEBI, the Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); and a Governing Council member of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH).

Gaurav Dalmia: Gaurav Dalmia is the Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, a holding company for business and financial assets.Gaurav is an early investor in, and a Board member of True North, a leading Indian private equity fund. He is also the founder and Chairman of Landmark Holdings, a real estate investment firm.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani: Sanjeev Bikhchandani is the Founder of Info Edge India Ltd., India’s leading job site, 99acres.com,Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com. In addition, it has invested in promising internet start-ups.Sanjeev has been conferred with numerous awards, the highest being the Padma Shri Award by the government of India.