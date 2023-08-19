English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 19, 2023 / 06:05 pm

    IFBA 2022 LIVE updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to felicitate winners shortly

    Indian Family Business Awards (IFBA) is India’s most coveted award for family-led businesses which recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of India's family-owned businesses. The awards are a testament to the fact that family businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, and they continue to play a vital role in the country's growth and development. Stay tuned for more updates.

    Watch the ceremony live here.

    • IFBA 2022 LIVE updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to felicitate winners shortly
      Family-owned firms have thrived through the Covid-19 challenges and are being celebrated at the IFBA for their vital role in India's economic growth.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 19, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

      Here are the upcoming leaders guiding India's esteemed business dynasties:

      We're thrilled to welcome Sudarshan Venu, MD , TVS Motor Company; Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech; and Puneet Dalmia, MD, Dalmia Bharat Group; as they share their wisdom at the Moneycontrol Indian Family Business Awards.

    • August 19, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

      About the Jury Members:

      Soumya Rajan: Soumya is the founder of Waterfield Advisors. She is recognized as one of India’s top 100 women professionals in Finance, and serves on the Board of several non-profit organizations in the education and healthcare space.
      Vishesh C Chandiok: Vishesh serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Grant Thornton Bharat, where he leads the execution of the Firm’s strategy and vision and is responsible for its operations and growth. He has been involved with UK and US IPOs of several Indian businesses and cross-border acquisitions by Indian companies and has helped global multinationals succeed in India.
      Sonu Bhasin: Sonu, founder of FAB – Families and Business, is an independent director on the boards of many well-known and reputed domestic and multinational companies. She is a family business historian, a business author and the editor-in-chief of Families and Business magazine, a columnist with The Economic Times.Sonu Bhasin is also a Business Author with two books to her credit - The Inheritors – Stories of Entrepreneurship and Success, and the second - Unstoppable Kuldip Singh Dhingra and the Rise of Berger Paints, a biography. She has been named one of the Global 100 Most Influential Individuals for family enterprises in 2020.
      Gopal Srinivasan: Gopal Srinivasan is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of TCF A successful entrepreneur, an avid angel investor, who takes a keen interest in public policy matters. He is actively involved with the regulators for the financial markets by dint of his engagements with SEBI, the Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); and a Governing Council member of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH).
      Gaurav Dalmia: Gaurav Dalmia is the Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, a holding company for business and financial assets.Gaurav is an early investor in, and a Board member of True North, a leading Indian private equity fund. He is also the founder and Chairman of Landmark Holdings, a real estate investment firm.
      Sanjeev Bikhchandani: Sanjeev Bikhchandani is the Founder of Info Edge India Ltd., India’s leading job site, 99acres.com,Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com. In addition, it has invested in promising internet start-ups.Sanjeev has been conferred with numerous awards, the highest being the Padma Shri Award by the government of India.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 19, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

      Jury Talk:

      Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO, ofWaterfield Advisors believes that family businesses have played a significant role in nation-building across multiple generations.

      "The blood, sweat and tears of countless families have fuelled the Indian economy and they have contributed to a staggering 70 percent of the country’s GDP. As employment generators, family businesses employ nearly 60 percent of India’s workforce and irrespective of their sizes, create millions of jobs and offer livelihood to a significant portion of our population. Our family businesses have upheld and preserved traditional values. They have passed down their crafts and skills, ensuring a rich cultural legacy. But most importantly, they have a long-term vision and resilience that ensures sustained growth and a deep commitment to our communities," she said.

    • August 19, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

      Piyush Goyal to felicitate winners of IFBA 2022:

      Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will felicitate the winners of the second edition of the Indian Family Business Awards in New Delhi on August 19.

      The jury this year includes industry stalwarts like Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Capital Funds Ltd, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge, Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings; Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat; Soumya Rajan, Founder & CEO of Waterfield Advisors and Sonu Bhasin, Founder of FAB – Families and Businesses.

    • August 19, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

      Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Awards  is coming to you Live this evening:



      After the grand success of our last season, Network18, in association withWaterfieldAdvisors and Grant Thornton, isready with the second edition of the Indian Family Business Awards, to recognise the contribution of family businesses in shaping and transforming the Indian economy and society.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market