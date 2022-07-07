RBI widens way for inflow of foreign funds to stem rupee slide, says official

A host of short-term procedural measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India will help liberalise foreign inflows and make debt and equity investing easier in India, Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary at the RBI, said on July 7.

The central bank measures to stem the devaluation of the rupee are expected to provide a wide variety of yield curves to the prospective investors, he said.

"The purpose of keeping these for a limited period is that these are transitory measures. These are not permanent in terms of shorter duration ECBs (external commercial borrowings) that are there. We do expect the headwinds to subside over time. Considering the nature of challenges, the measures are also transitory," Seth said.

The measures taken by the central bank include excusing banks from cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements on foreign exchange deposits made into foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) bank accounts and non-resident external (NRE) accounts. The RBI has also removed interest rate caps on deposits invested for over a year.

Other measures include removing any limit on short-term bond investing (investment duration of less than a year) for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and increasing ECBs, allowing companies to raise up to $1.5 billion, up from the $750 million limit set earlier.

A sustained devaluation in the Indian currency drove the rupee to an all time low of 79.37 per dollar on July 5. On the back of widening trade deficits, analysts at Nomura have predicted the currency to fall to 82 to a dollar in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Seth also spoke about the windfall tax that the government imposed on domestically produced crude oil as well as the hike in export duties on various commodities.

"On these kinds of matters, one cannot look at days and numbers, rather we have to see the trends. If you recall in May, except for crude, other prices were cooling off from the high peak of April. We need to see what central banks around the world do. If inflation is high they will try to cool down, but the expectations are it will not lead to a recession," Seth said.